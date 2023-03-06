Area Beat Report March 3 through 6, 2023
Published 5:56 pm Monday, March 6, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Cromer, Dustin Glenn (In Jail), 19, Criminal Trespass
- Hogan, Tilena Lynn (In Jail), 23, Battery
- Holley, Tiffini Nicole (In Jail), 39, Simple Battery/Probation Violation
- Hudson, Nathaniel Kenneth (In Jail), 60, Holding for Fulton County
- Mann, Shanita Shantae (In Jail), 33, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to Maintain Insurance/Tail light lenses required/Failure to Maintain Lane/Improper Signal/Failure to Signal
- Mickens, Robert Santiago (In Jail), 36, Criminal Trespass
- Mims, Russell Stephen (Bonded Out), 56, Failure to Appear
- Pope, Brandon Emmanuel (Bonded Out), 19, Driver use due care/DUI-Drugs/Headlight Requirements
- Wooley, Ronnica Leigh (Released), 50, County Disorderly Conduct
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
3/3
- 145 Dogwood Dr. at 2:11 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Telephone at 2:57 p.m., Information for officer
- District Line Rd. about Ed Carson Rd. at 4:41 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Passing in no passing zone
- 295 Edgewood Dr. at 10:53 p.m., Information for officer
- 105 5th St. at 11:04 p.m., Welfare Check
- 402 Old Plains Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm at 11:06 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 226 Edgewood Dr. at 12:0t a.m., 911 Hang Up
- US Hwy 19 N about East Shore Dr. at 1:04 p.m., Found Property
- US Hwy 280 W at GA Hwy 118 at 3:25 a.m., Traffic Stop
- 1412 Us Hwy 280 W at Lot D at 6:57 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 280 W about Mile Post 8 at 6:58 a.m., Traffic Stop/Verbal Warning for Speeding
- 111 Marvin McNeil Rd. at 7:34 a.m., Alarm Activation
3/4
- 248 Ferguson St. at 2:34 a.m., 911 Hang Up
- W. Forsyth St. at N. Dudley St. at 2:49 a.m., Traffic Stop/tag light violation
- 277 Jenkins Rd. at 5:19 p.m., Fight/Warrant Service
- 416 West Ellaville St. Lot A at 5:44 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 195 Myrtle Springs Rd. at 6:09 p.m., Roadway blocked
- 135 Sylvan Dr. at 6:16 p.m., Loud Music
- 404 US Hwy 280 W at 10:03 p.m., Accident Report
- 251 Memorial Mile at 10:58 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 112 Lexington Circle Lot 33 at 1:05 a.m., Bad Child
- 956 South GA Tech Parkway at 2:18 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- 301 Blue Bell Lane at 2:20 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 133 Jasmine Dr. at 12:17 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 200 Wood Valley Rd. at 8:44 a.m., Alarm Activation
3/5
- US Hwy 280 E. at Tommy Smith Rd. at 2:27 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- Meadowwood Subdivision at 8:06 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- GA Hwy 377 at Rockwood Dr. at 9:30 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding