Joseph Jolly awarded the SGTC Foundation Flex-Tec Scholarship Published 9:27 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

From Staff Report

AMERICUS – Joseph Jolly of Nashville, TN, an Industrial Mechanical and Systems Technology student, was awarded the South Georgia Technical College Foundation’s Flex-Tec – The Wiring Source scholarship at South Georgia Technical College recently.

SGTC President Dr. John Watford, SGTC Vice President for Institutional Advancement and Executive Director of the SGTC Foundation Su Ann Bird and Rick Barnes, Plant Manager at Flex-Tec were on hand to recognize Jolly for his outstanding academic and work ethics with the scholarship award. Industrial Systems Instructor Patrick Owen was also present.

Jolly came to the United States eight years ago from China and even though English is his second language, he has excelled in the hands-on learning atmosphere at South Georgia Tech. He lives on-campus and participates in the Student Government Association, works as a Resident Hall Advisor and also works full-time off campus.

“I really love it here,” said Jolly. “I have always loved taking things apart to see how they work, so I wanted to do something hands-on. I like learning how things work and then see how it works together to be functional.”

Jolly was on the SGTC President’s list for all A’s and was recommended for the scholarship by his instructor Patrick Owen. “I really like Mr. Owen’s classes,” said Jolly. “He is very helpful and explains why things work or how to make them work.” Jolly plans to enroll in Patrick Owen’s Industrial Electrical classes once he completes his Industrial Systems program in May.

Rick Barnes, Plant Manager at Flex-Tec located in Byromville, GA, explained to Jolly that Flex-Tec had established the scholarship for students enrolled in the Electrical Systems Technology, Electronics Technology, Industrial Mechanical and Systems Technology, Marketing, Drafting, Accounting and Business Administration programs. The scholarship is open to students on both the South Georgia Technical College Americus and Crisp County Center campuses.

Flex-Tec was established in 1985 and is a contract manufacturing company that specializes in manufacturing solutions. The organization offers a plethora of services such as wire preparation, wire harness assembly, metal forming, stamping, electromechanical assembly and custom manufacturing.

“The growing complexity of electrical products demands a versatile, creative and efficient environment for manufacture of both competitive and superior products,” explained Barnes. “Flex-Tec’s team-oriented staff exceeds those demands and provides a wealth of expertise, creativity, can-do spirit and drive to satisfy our customer’s expectations. We believe that to continue to offer this type of service, we need to begin giving back to help develop the next generation of individuals who can offer our company and other industries this same type of expertise.”

South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford thanked Barnes and Flex-Tec for providing this opportunity for students. “Flex-Tec’s willingness to partner with our college and foundation serves two very important purposes. First, they have the opportunity to help provide and develop the workforce of the future and then, they have the opportunity to help other students pursue their dreams of getting a great education in a career field that is in demand by business and industry partners and our communities.”

South Georgia Technical College Foundation Executive Director Su Ann Bird also thanked Barnes and Flex-Tec for their support of the Foundation and the students who will benefit from their generosity. “This endowed scholarship will continue to give back for years to come. Flex-Tec’s willingness to help students is greatly appreciated and may be the reason that some students are able to complete their program of study.”

Flex-Tec chose the seven different program areas for the scholarship because those are the skills needed at their operation and at many other local businesses. And in addition to providing a scholarship for a top student in these seven program areas, Flex-Tec has also agreed to consider the scholarship recipient for a paid internship employment opportunity.

Individuals or companies who are interested in establishing an endowed scholarship at South Georgia Technical College for a specific program of study area or in honor or in memory of an individual may contact South Georgia Technical College Foundation Executive Director Su Ann Bird at 229-931-2110 or sbird@southgatech.edu or make a contribution to the South Georgia Technical College Foundation, P.O. Box 6102, Americus, GA 31709.

For more information about enrolling in South Georgia Technical College visit southgatech.edu and click on Apply Now. An eight-week mini-mester is scheduled to begin March 13th. To learn more about the Industrial Systems program, contact Patrick Owen at patrick.owen@southgatech.edu or 229-931-2574.