Area Beat Report March 7, 2023
Published 12:54 am Thursday, March 9, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Allen, Chance Levi (In Jail), 23, Probation Violation
- Brown, Roydeshia S. (In Jail), 32, Armed Robbery/Possession of Cocaine/Possession of Marijuana
- Hayes, Laken Ashanti-Sharri (Bonded Out), 22, Disorderly Conduct
- Joiner, Amarrion Arkelle (In Jail), 19, Giving false name, address or birthday to law enforcement officer
- Jones, Theodore Junior (In Jail), 43, Criminal Trespass
- Martinez-Mendoza, Hannah Law (In Jail), 42, Criminal Trespass/Public Indecency/Indecent Exposure/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Moore, Demon (In Jail), 29, Failure to Appear
- Mozell, Latuff Mardell (In Jail), 30, Failure to Maintain Lane/Defective or no lights/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Probation Violation
- Perkins, Jikeem Rashawn (In Jail), 17, Home Invasion/Armed Robbery
- West, Anthony Lorenzo (In Jail), 36, Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
3/7
- SGTC Parkway and Hwy 49 N at 8:07 a.m., Traffic Stop/headlight requirements
- GA Hwy 49 N at about Old Stage Rd. at 9:37 a.m., Traffic Stop/warning for headlight requirements
- 1641 GA Hwy 195 N at 1:08 p.m., Suicide Threat
- GA Hwy 27 E. at Overbrook Rd. at 1:53 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 199 Roy Circle at 911 Hang Up
- W. Lamar St. at 5:43 p.m., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- 632 Hwy 280 E. at 7:23 p.m., Traffic Stop/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to Maintain Insurance/Seat Belt Violation/Expired or no registration or title
- Hwy 30 W at Peachtree St. at 8:56 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for headlight violation