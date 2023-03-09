Area Beat Report March 7, 2023

Published 12:54 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Allen, Chance Levi (In Jail), 23, Probation Violation
  • Brown, Roydeshia S. (In Jail), 32, Armed Robbery/Possession of Cocaine/Possession of Marijuana
  • Hayes, Laken Ashanti-Sharri (Bonded Out), 22, Disorderly Conduct
  • Joiner, Amarrion Arkelle (In Jail), 19, Giving false name, address or birthday to law enforcement officer
  • Jones, Theodore Junior (In Jail), 43, Criminal Trespass
  • Martinez-Mendoza, Hannah Law (In Jail), 42, Criminal Trespass/Public Indecency/Indecent Exposure/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • Moore, Demon (In Jail), 29, Failure to Appear
  • Mozell, Latuff Mardell (In Jail), 30, Failure to Maintain Lane/Defective or no lights/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Probation Violation
  • Perkins, Jikeem Rashawn (In Jail), 17, Home Invasion/Armed Robbery
  • West, Anthony Lorenzo (In Jail), 36, Probation Violation

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

3/7

  • SGTC Parkway and Hwy 49 N at 8:07 a.m., Traffic Stop/headlight requirements
  • GA Hwy 49 N at about Old Stage Rd. at 9:37 a.m., Traffic Stop/warning for headlight requirements
  • 1641 GA Hwy 195 N at 1:08 p.m., Suicide Threat
  • GA Hwy 27 E. at Overbrook Rd. at 1:53 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 199 Roy Circle at 911 Hang Up
  • W. Lamar St. at 5:43 p.m., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • 632 Hwy 280 E. at 7:23 p.m., Traffic Stop/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to Maintain Insurance/Seat Belt Violation/Expired or no registration or title
  • Hwy 30 W at Peachtree St. at 8:56 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for headlight violation

