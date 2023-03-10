Raiders get swept in doubleheader by Glenwood Published 1:29 am Friday, March 10, 2023

From Staff Reports

SMITHS STATION, AL – The Southland Academy Baseball Team (SAR) crossed the Chattahoochee River into Alabama on Thursday, March 9, with hopes of improving to 5-0 with a sweep of the Glenwood Gators (GS) in a doubleheader. However, in Game 1, GS, who was leading 3-1 going into the bottom of the third inning, scored four runs in the third and five in the fourth to grab an 11-1 victory and duplicated the feat in Game 2, winning by the same score.

In Game 1, the Gators scored two runs on two hits in the bottom of the first and took advantage of an error. The Raiders responded in the top of the second inning with a run when Luke Exley reached on an error that allowed Perry Usher to score. Unfortunately for SAR, that would be their only run of the ball game.

GS exploded for four runs on three hits and took advantage of two walks. Then in the bottom of the fourth, the Gators blew the game open with five runs on four hits, with all four of those hits being for extra bases. It was a deficit the Raiders could not come back from and they lost Game 1 to GS by the score of 11-1.

In Game 2, the result was exactly the same. The Raiders trailed 4-1 going into the bottom of the fifth inning, but the Gators exploded for seven runs on two hits, one of them being a three-run homer, but three walks really did the Raiders in in this inning, along with an error and a hit batsman. Once again, the deficit was too much for SAR to overcome and they went on to lose Game 2 to GS by the same score: 11-1.

In Game 1, Chase Ledger, Perry Usher and Luke Exley each went 1 for 2 to earn the Raiders their only three hits of the game. Ledger started on the mound for SAR in Game 1, but struggled against the Gators, as he gave up six runs on six hits, walked two and struck out three in a little over two innings of work.

In Game 2, the Raiders could only muster a run on four hits. Usher started on the hill for SAR in Game 2, but did not fare much better than Ledger did in Game 1. Usher gave up four runs on four hits, walked four and struck out three in four innings of work.

The Raiders (3-2) will try to bounce back from this setback when they travel down to Thomasville, GA on Tuesday, March 14, to take on Brookwood in their first GIAA Region 3-AAA contest of the season. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.