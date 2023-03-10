Wildcats extend winning streak to three games with victory at Chattahoochee County Published 12:19 am Friday, March 10, 2023

From Staff Reports

CUSSETA, GA – The Schley County High School Baseball Team (SCHS) extended its winning streak to three games with a 7-3 victory over Chattahoochee County (CHATTCO) on Thursday afternoon, March 9, at Chattahoochee County High School.

The Wildcats are now 7-3 overall on the season and are tied for first place with Taylor County at 2-0 in the GHA Region 6 Class D2 standings.

The Panthers (6-5, 1-2) struck first in the bottom of the first inning with two runs. Chris Beach drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single on a 2-2 count and Tyler Johnson would later score on a wild pitch to give CHATTCO a 2-0 lead.

However, that lead wouldn’t last long. In the top of the third inning, the Wildcats scored three runs on two hits and took advantage of an error and a walk. Jay Kanazawa led off the inning with a single and Ashton Raybon would later drive in Kanazawa on an RBI single. Jack Clark then reached on an error and Raybon was able to score on the play to tie the game at 2-2. Later on in that same inning, Owen Lamb drew a walk and Clark was able to steal home plate to give the Wildcats a 3-2 lead.

The Wildcats added two more runs in the top of the sixth inning on RBI singles by Kanazawa and Carson Westbrook. SCHS would later add two more insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning on one hit, a walk, a hit batsman and a passed ball.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, SCHS relief pitcher Jake Little was able to retire in order the three batters he faced to secure the Wildcats’ 7-2 victory.

Both Jay Kanazawa and Jack Clark spearheaded the Wildcats’ offensive attack by going 2 for 4 at the plate. Both Clark and Kanazawa each scored two runs, while Kanazawa drive in an RBI.

Owen Lamb, the starting pitcher for SCHS, gave up two runs on two hits, walked five batters and struck out five in four innings of work. Jake Little came on in relief of Lamb and pitched three scoreless innings, giving up one hit and striking out four.

The Wildcats will try to extend their three-game winning streak to four games when they travel to Manchester, GA on Tuesday, March 14, to take on the Manchester Blue Devils in another region match up. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.