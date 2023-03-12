Lady Hurricanes storm their way to Elite 8 Published 10:03 pm Sunday, March 12, 2023

From Staff Reports

SALSBURY, NC – The Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball team (GSW) stormed its way into the Elite 8 over the weekend with wins over fellow Peach Belt Conference foe USC Aiken by the score of 92-66 in the first round of the NCAA Division II National Tournament Southeast Regional on Friday at the Storm Dome. Then they followed that up with an 81-64 victory over Wingate University (NC) at Catawba College in Salsbury, NC on Saturday, March 11.

As a result of those two victories, GSW (26-6) is now in the “Elite 8” portion of the tournament and is currently one win away from advancing to the NCAA Division II Final Four in Dallas, TX.

In their first game against the Lady Pacers of USC Aiken, the Lady Hurricanes were led in scoring by Ava Jones, who led the way with 19 points, five rebounds and shot 47 percent from the field. Jones was one of five GSW players to score in double figures. Kayla Langley scored 15 points and grabbed four rebounds. Destiny Garrett and Jacquelyn Levay each had 13 points and Jolicia Williams added 12 points, grabbed four rebounds and had five steals in the winning cause.

In GSW’s second tournament victory over Wingate University on Saturday, Jones led the way again with a season-high 31 points and added four rebounds and four assists. Jones was one of three Lady Hurricane players to score in double figures. Levay scored 17 points, while grabbing five rebounds and tallying four steals. Levay shot 60 percent from the field and 75 percent on her three-point shots. Kayla Langley scored 10 points, had two rebounds and had one shot block, while shooting 60 percent from the field.

The Lady Hurricanes (26-6) will face Catawba College in Salsbury, NC on Monday, March 13, at 7 p.m. for the NCAA Southeast Region Championship. Should GSW win that game, the Lady Hurricanes will be headed to the NCAA Division II Women’s Final Four in Dallas, TX.