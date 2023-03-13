Charlie Boyd Jackson Published 8:01 am Monday, March 13, 2023

Charlie Boyd Jackson, 69, of Dawson, GA, died March 10, 2023 in Grady Memorial Hospital from work related injuries. A graveside funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 10:00 am at the Smithville City Cemetery. Rev. Dick Gill will officiate. Boyd was born in Americus, GA on June 17, 1953 to Thomas Jordan Jackson and Dorothy Parker Jackson. He grew up in and around Smithville, GA, graduated from Smithville Academy High School and married Miss Darlene Denham on September 1, 1973. They started housekeeping in a house that he built in Smithville and then moved to a farm near Eagle Pond in Lee County, GA. In 1986, Boyd moved his growing family to a house that he built on Kinchafoonee creek in Terrell County, GA. and resided there until his untimely death on Friday. Boyd was employed with Jack Jones raising hogs during the 80’s and then was employed with Jones Automatic Sprinkler Company as a Fire Sprinkler Designer and was Senior Fire Sprinkler engineer when he retired. After retirement, he went full time into his hobbies, woodworking projects, building houses and additions and was active until his death. Boyd loved his wife, his children, his grandchildren, his land, his sawmill, his Kinchafoonee Creek, his garden, his wood shop and his dogs. He also loved hunting of all kinds, Squirrel, Dove, Duck and Quail and also enjoyed fishing. Boyd could build anything and was a master craftsman. He was a wonderful provider for his family. He enjoyed helping people and was loved and respected by many. Boyd’s talents were painting oil paintings, brick, block and rock masonry, woodworking of all kinds, gardening and cooking all sorts of good things. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Daphne Josette Jackson. Survivors include his wife of 49 years Darlene and his children, Caleb Uriah Jackson (Amy), Cody Jared Jackson (Jodie) and Corrie Ruth Jackson Guined (Jason), his siblings, Thomas Jackson (Mary), Sandy Avera (Henry – Deceased), Vickie Gillis (Larry), Danny Jackson (Judy), Richard Hewitt (Sam), Jimmie Goode (Lynn), Winnie Beamon (Robert), Denise Bell (Jack – Deceased), John Richardson (Deceased), and his grandchildren, Jeremiah Paul Jackson, Alexander Jared Jackson, Mackenzie Taylor Guined and Peyton Grace Guined. To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews’ website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com. Mathews Funeral Home,Albany, GA 229-435-5657