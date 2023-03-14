Georgia is allowing your taxes to be paid to the Smarr Smith Foundation Published 12:34 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

The State of Georgia is allowing individuals and businesses to chose how they want to pay their Georgia taxes. Taxpayers who owe Georgia income taxes are allowed to pay them to designated charities in lieu of paying them to the state. The Smarr Smith Foundation is one of the charities which may receive these funds, as they are designated as a “Qualified Law Enforcement Foundation.”

If you choose the foundation to receive your tax dollars, they will stay local and directly impact the work of three law enforcement agencies: the Americus Police Department, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and GSW Office of Public Safety. Smarr Smith Foundation funds pay for instrumental equipment, training and education which are used to protect and serve local residents.

To take advantage of this unique opportunity, please fill out form IT-QLED-TP1 electronically through the Georgia Tax Center. For more information, please contact smarrsmithfoundation@gmail.com.