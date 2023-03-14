Sumter County girls’ tennis team shuts out Randolph-Clay

Published 10:20 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County #1 singles player Alesia Holmes defeated Randolph-Clay’s Amiya Delaney 8-0 in the Lady Panthers’ 5-0 team victory. ATR Archive

From staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Sumter County Lady Panthers’ tennis team earned its second victory of the season with a 5-0 shutout win over Randolph-Clay on Monday, March 13, at the SCHS tennis complex.

Alesia Holmes got things going for SCHS with an 8-0 shutout victory over Amiya Delaney and Paris Eberhardt also earned the same result, as she shut out RC’s Denijah Flowers 8-0. The Lady Panthers’ #3 singles player, Lauren Harris, insured that SCHS would win the team match by defeating Tamirria Cunningham 8-0.

In doubles action, the SCHS team of Georgia Wooden/Carolyn Campbell defeated the RC team of Mycluna Garner/De’Kasia Lewis 8-0. Then the Lady Panthers’ duo of Dionisia Westbrook-Myrie and Aniyah Eberhardt shut out the RC team of Kenya Grooms/Key Voisia Johnson 8-0 to secure the 5-0 team win for the Lady Panthers.

More Sports

Wildcats unable to solve Upson-Lee’s Blakely in loss to Knights

Lady Hurricanes storm their way to Sweet 16

Top-ranked Lady Jets advance to national tournament with 32-game winning streak

Ninth Inning surge not enough for GSW against AUM

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage