Sumter County girls’ tennis team shuts out Randolph-Clay Published 10:20 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

From staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Sumter County Lady Panthers’ tennis team earned its second victory of the season with a 5-0 shutout win over Randolph-Clay on Monday, March 13, at the SCHS tennis complex.

Alesia Holmes got things going for SCHS with an 8-0 shutout victory over Amiya Delaney and Paris Eberhardt also earned the same result, as she shut out RC’s Denijah Flowers 8-0. The Lady Panthers’ #3 singles player, Lauren Harris, insured that SCHS would win the team match by defeating Tamirria Cunningham 8-0.

In doubles action, the SCHS team of Georgia Wooden/Carolyn Campbell defeated the RC team of Mycluna Garner/De’Kasia Lewis 8-0. Then the Lady Panthers’ duo of Dionisia Westbrook-Myrie and Aniyah Eberhardt shut out the RC team of Kenya Grooms/Key Voisia Johnson 8-0 to secure the 5-0 team win for the Lady Panthers.