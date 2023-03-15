Southland Academy Baseball Team loses to Brookwood in low-scoring affair Published 3:57 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

From Staff Reports

THOMASVILLE – After getting drubbed 11-1 by Glenwood (AL) on the road five days before, the Southland Academy Raiders (SAR) were hoping to bounce back when they hit the road once again to take on their GIAA Region 3-AAA opponents, the Warriors of Brookwood (BKW), down in Thomasville, GA. However, though the Raiders held the Warriors to just two runs on the day, they were not able to generate much of an offense and went on to lose to BKW 2-1 in a pitchers’ dual on Tuesday, March 14.

The Raiders managed to earn five hits in the contest, but could only score one run. That run came in the top of the fifth inning when Perry Usher drove in Henry Johnson on an RBI single. That one-run single moved Chase Ledger over to third base and the Raiders had a chance to tie the game with two outs, but Will Godwin flew out to right field to end the inning.

In the top of the first inning, the Raiders had runners at first and second with one out, as Ledger drew a walk and Camden Rodgers was hit by a pitch. Unfortunately for SAR, they were not able to capitalize, as Usher flew out to centerfield and Rodgers was picked off first to end the threat.

In the bottom of the second inning, the Warriors broke through with two runs on back-to-back RBI doubles. That would be all that BKW would need, as the Raiders were unable to bring home any more runs across the plate.

Chase Ledger led the Raiders’ offense by going 2 for 2 at the plate with a walk and Usher drove in the Raiders’ only run of the game, as he went 1 for 4 with an RBI single. Camden Rodgers and Scout Luvin were the other two SAR players with hits in the ball game.

Usher took the hard luck loss for the Raiders on the mound, as he gave up two runs on six hits, walked three and struck out seven batters in six innings of work.

The Raiders are now 3-3 overall and 0-1 in the GIAA Region 3-AAA standings. They will try once again to earn their first region victory of the season when they host Brookwood on Thursday, March 16, at 4:30 p.m.