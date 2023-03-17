Webster County just what the doctor ordered for Wildcats Published 12:50 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

From Staff Reports

PRESTON, GA – After an 8-1 loss to Upson-Lee on Monday in which the Wildcats could not muster a hit against ULHS starting pitcher Jackson Blakely, Schley County got just what the doctor ordered three days later when the Wildcats (8-4) took out their frustrations on Webster County by thrashing them 16-0 in Preston on Tuesday, March 14.

The big inning for the Wildcats was the top of the third. In that inning, with the Wildcats leading 4-0, SCHS scored 12 runs on five hits and took advantage of four errors and four walks issued by WCH. The big blow in the inning came off the bat of Carson Westbrook, who belted a three-run triple.

That third inning explosion effectively ended the game, with the Wildcats winning 16-0.

Julian Salazar led the Wildcats’ offense by going 2 for 2 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored and Westbrook went 2 for 3 with a double, a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored.

In total, SCHS scored 16 runs on nine hits and took advantage of five WCH errors.

As dominant as the Wildcats’ offense was, SCHS starting pitcher Jake Little was no less dominant on the mound. Little tossed four innings off no hit ball and struck out seven batters.

The Wildcats are now 8-4 overall and 3-0 in the GHSA Class A Division 2 Area 6 standings. They will try to continue their winning ways when they host Manchester on Friday, March 17, at 5:30 p.m.