Kyle Glenn Holcombe Memorial Scholarship Awarded to South Georgia Tech’s Zavalza and Petitt

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Foundation’s Kyle Glenn Holcombe Memorial Scholarship was presented to South Georgia Technical College Electrical Lineworker students Eduardo Zavalza of Covington, GA and Carter Petitt of Waynesboro, GA recently.

The Kyle Glenn Holcombe Memorial Scholarship fund was established and endowed by Georgia Transmission and Aubrey Silvey Enterprises in memory of Kyle Glenn Holcombe, a 23-year old electrical worker who was employed by Aubry Silvey Enterprises in Carrollton, Georgia.

Both Zavalza and Pettitt expressed their appreciation to the Holcombe family and to the South Georgia Technical College Foundation for the scholarship opportunity.

“The reason I chose a career in line work was because I knew it was a rewarding job with many benefits, even though it is hard and dangerous work. This scholarship is a tremendous blessing,” said Eduardo Zavalza.

“I was raised by hard working parents who worked long hours for low wages just to support my three siblings and me. As a kid, I didn’t realize that the root of a lot of problems is money. As I got older, I would see why my parents were always stressed about everything.

“That is when I took it upon myself to work and save up money for school so my parents wouldn’t have to pay a dime for my education, even though I know they would have made it happen for me,” added Zavalza.

Carter Petitt was also excited to learn that he had received the Kyle Glenn Holcombe scholarship. “I am 19 years old and I live in Waynesboro, GA, which is about three hours away from South Georgia Tech. I have never stayed this far away from home for nearly so long.

“I still have responsibilities back home, so making these trips back and forth on weekends has been tough. This scholarship is very beneficial and will help me get back on my feet as I take the next steps in becoming a working adult,” said Pettitt.

Both Petitt and Zavalza are very excited about their chosen career. “A good majority of people don’t realize how crucial lineman and their crews are to the community until the power goes out. There is no greater feeling than solving a problem for your community when you’re needed the most,” said Zavalza. “And that is what I hope to do as an electrical lineman.

“I have worked four years to achieve some of my personal goals such as learning valuable skills, buying my first car, helping my parents pay bills and saving up enough for lineworker classes here at South Georgia Tech. To most people, those goals don’t seem like much but they are a big deal to me. This program and career are going to help me take care of my family and I am so thankful for that opportunity,” said Zavalza.

Petitt is also looking forward to a career in the Electrical Lineworker industry. “I found out about this program through one of my high school classes and it really sparked my interest. I talked with my teacher and he set up a tour of South Georgia Technical College.

When I came, I truly fell in love with the school, the campus life, and the thought of what I could learn from the class. Now, I am excited to take that next step into creating a better future for myself and becoming a working adult,” smiled Petitt.

The Kyle Glenn Holcombe Memorial Scholarship was the first scholarship designated specifically for the SGTC Electrical Lineworker program.

Kyle Glenn Holcombe was born January 21, 1981 at North East Alabama Regional Medical Center in Anniston, Alabama. His parents are Glenn and Joni Holcombe of Fruithurst, Alabama. He was a loving, hard working young man with many hopes and dreams and is missed by his parents, as well as his sister, Tracy, and her husband, Marc Mayfield, and their two children Annsley and Austen.

“We envision this scholarship having a long-lasting impact on the lives of the young men and women who will benefit from this gift,” said Kyle’s mother, Mrs. Joni Holcombe. “Kyle was an extraordinary young man and we hope that this scholarship will be a tribute to his memory as well as provide assistance to other deserving, outstanding students.”

The Kyle Glenn Holcombe Memorial Scholarship endowment guarantees indefinite educational opportunities and will impact electrical lineworker students at SGTC for many years. Each recipient of the Kyle Glenn Holcombe Memorial Scholarship receives a photo of Kyle and a note from the family congratulating them on their accomplishment as well as give them some background information about the young man for whom the scholarship is named for.

