SGTC General Education Advisory Committee meets Published 7:41 pm Monday, March 20, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) General Education and Learning Support advisory committee met recently in McLain Hall on the SGTC Americus campus. In the meeting, the committee discussed several aspects of the general education classes offered at SGTC.

The purpose of the advisory committee is to assist South Georgia Technical College faculty and staff in continuous quality improvement of the General Education and Learning Support programs. SGTC general education instructors discussed updates and information about program changes, enrollment, community activities and student news.

Present at the advisory meeting were SGTC Interim Vice President of Academic Affairs Paul Farr, English instructors Dr. Pamela Simmons and Amy Sammons, Mathematics instructor Chester Taylor, Retention and Coaching Specialist Dr. Deo Cochran, Early Childhood Care and Education instructor Jaye Cripe, and Psychology instructor Dr. Michele Seay.

The advisory committee is a crucial link that provides an avenue for South Georgia Technical College instructors to learn about changing conditions or technology in the workplace that can then be passed along to students that will enable them to be fully prepared upon graduation.

South Georgia Tech currently offers over 200 different associate degree, diploma, and short-term technical certificate of credit classes. Enroll today and get ahead in your chosen career. For more information about South Georgia Technical College and its programs of study, visit the website at: www.southgatech.edu. Apply now. Registration for summer semester is April 18.