TCSG officials assist SGTC with peer review processes Published 7:59 pm Monday, March 20, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Representatives from the Technical College System of Georgia and other colleges within the system participated in a peer risk review for South Georgia Technical College recently in advance of an upcoming A-133 audit in 2024.

All higher education agencies that receive federal funds are required to undergo the audit to ensure compliance with Federal laws and regulations and GAGAS (Generally Accepted Governmental Auditing Standards). The audits are designed to set standards for obtaining consistency and uniformity among federal agencies for the audit of states, local governments, and non-profit organizations expending Federal awards.

“On behalf of everyone here at South Georgia Technical College I would like to thank TCSG Assistant Commissioner of Student Affairs/Secondary Initiatives Derek Dabrowiak and his team for visiting South Georgia Technical College and conducting the peer review of our processes,” said SGTC President Dr. John Watford. “This process helps us strengthen or streamline the process of disbursing financial aid to students while also ensure that we follow the federal rules and regulations”

TCSG Assistant Commissioner Derek Dabrowiak and TCSG Compliance Coordinator James Chiara, TCSG Director, Dual Achievement Programs Lauren Edgar, and TCSG Compliance Manager for Student Affairs Robert Zelaya, joined Director of Financial Aid Cicely Harpe from Augusta Tech, Executive Director of Financial Aid Sheila Thomas from Wiregrass Technical College, Executive Director of Student Affairs Austin Johnson of Coastal Pines and Amanda Morris, Vice President of Academic Affairs from Coastal Pines to conduct the on-site review of South Georgia Technical College federal funds processes.

The peer review samples processes from the college financial aid department, registrar office, academic affairs, administrative services, and student affairs offices. SGTC President Dr. John Watford, Vice President of Administrative Services Lea Coe, Interim Vice President of Academic Affairs Paul Far, Vice President of Student Affairs Eulish Kinchens, Registrar Kari Bodrey, Accounting Director Robin Bell, and Financial Aid Director Kelly Everett met with the review team and provided various samples of the college’s processes for awarding federal funds.

South Georgia Technical College officials are also assisting other Technical College System of Georgia colleges with their peer reviews.