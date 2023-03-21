Area Beat Report March 17 through March 20

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Adams, Jacob Nolan (Released to other jail), 28, Burglary – first degree
  • Ardon, Evin (Bonded Out), 21, DUI-Alcohol/Seat Belt Violation/Driving while unlicensed
  • Brown, Leah Shanay (Released to other jail), 30, Burglary first degree
  • Evans, Shannon Tavrous (In Jail), 46, Simple Assault/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Possession of Amphetamine
  • Lepiz, Hector Madrigal (Bonded Out), 23, Driving without a license/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Lovegrove, Christa Lynn (Released to other jail), 38, Hold for Perry PD
  • Mathis, Curtis Reese (In Jail), 35, Disorderly Conduct/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • McSpadden, Sunni Elizabeth (In Jail), 34, Holding for Crisp County SO
  • Mercer, Eddie Jerome (In Jail), 22, Possession and use of drug related objects/Possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance/Driving while unlicensed/Possession of Schedule 1 or II controlled substance with intent to distribute/Failure to obey signs or controlled devices/Possession of Firearm or knife during commission of or attempting to commit a felony/Receipt or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
  • Phillips, Benjamin Chance (In Jail), 23, Possession of open alcohol container/Possession of Marijuana/
  • Williams, Kenneth (In Jail), 59, Aggravated Stalking
  • Woods, Antonio Eugene (In Jail), 46, Disorderly Conduct

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

3/17

  • 2218 GA Hwy 308 at 10:22 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 1:45 p.m., Lost or stolen tag
  • Dogwood Dr. about GA Hwy 49 South at 2:51 p.m., Traffic Stop/Possession of open alcohol container/Possession of Marijuana
  • Upper River Rd. at Middle River Rd. at 5:57 p.m., Accident Report
  • Old Ferry Road and Flintside Dr. at 12:44 a.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Mask Rd. a half a mile from Hooks Mill Rd. at 11:11 a.m., Welfare Check

3/18

  • US Hwy 280 E. at Mile Post 19 at 12:51 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding/Defective or missing speedometer
  • 1321 State Hwy 27 E. at 9:22 p.m., Shots Fired
  • US Hwy 280 and WAL-MART at 10:30 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign
  • 280 Buchanan Rd. at 10:59 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 149 Grover Dr. at 12:11 a.m., Loud Music
  • Roney St. at Harvey Lane at 1:01 a.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to obey stop sign
  • 2494 GA Hwy 195 N at 3:15 a.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 120 Rainbow Terrace at 6:38 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • 234 Upper River Rd. at 10:18 a.m., Suspicious Person

3/19

  • 116 GA Hwy 30 West at American Legion at 2:18 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 107 Cardinal Court at 2:18 p.m., Threats
  • 243 S. Freeman Ave. at 4:12 p.m., Information for officer
  • 502 Confederate St. at 4:53 p.m., Harassing Phone Calls
  • 566 GA Hwy 49 South at 8:03 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 278 Ellis Rd. at 10:11 p.m., Domestic Disturbance

3/20

  • GA Hwy 30 West at Peachtree St. at 3:19 a.m., Assist Another Agency

 

 

