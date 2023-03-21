GSW Softball Team gets swept at #1 ranked North Georgia Published 1:24 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

From Staff Reports

DAHLONEGA, GA – The Georgia Southwestern State University Softball Team (GSW) saw its losing streak increase to three games as the Hurricanes dropped Game 3 of a three-game series with the #1 ranked University of North Georgia Nighthawks (UNG) by the score of 7-6 on Sunday, March 19, at the UNG softball complex.

GSW had lost Games 1 and 2 to UNG by scores of 2-1 and 13-5.

North Georgia drew first blood in Game 3, scoring one run in the first inning on an RBI double, but GSW answered back with a run of their own in the top of the second. However, UNG scored three runs in the third inning to put them out front 4-1.

The score remained 4-1 until the top of the fifth when the Hurricanes pounded out four hits and scored four runs to put them ahead of the Nighthawks 5-4, giving GSW the momentum surge they needed.

As luck would have it though, UNG retaliated by scoring three runs that gave them back the lead.

GSW would not go down without a fight, however, as the Hurricanes scored in the seventh inning on a Zoe Willis home run. However, it was too little too late, as UNG closed out the game winning by the score of 7-6.

Kimmy Singer earned three hits in the game and scored a run for GSW. Zoe Willis, as usual, had a good game, going 2-for4 with two RBIs and the home run in the seventh.

Savanna Bradford started the game in the circle for GSW. She gave up four earned runs in three innings of work. Hannah Holloway came on in relief of Bradford and pitched three scoreless innings, but fell to 3-3 on the season, as she took the loss.

In spite of getting swept by the #1 ranked Nighthawks, GSW is having one of its best seasons in program history. The Hurricanes are currently 21-8 overall and they are 6-3 in the Peach Belt Conference (PBC).

GSW will return home for a midweek doubleheader to take on Fort Valley State in a doubleheader on Tuesday, March 21. First pitch of Game 1 scheduled for 3:00 p.m. and Game 2 is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at the GSW softball complex.