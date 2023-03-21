GSW waives application fee and test scores for incoming undergraduates this March Published 1:47 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

By Chelsea Collins

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) is waiving its undergraduate application fee throughout the month of March and continues to waive the Fall 2023 test score requirements for SAT/ACT for students with a 3.0 or higher high school GPA.

“Georgia’s Apply to College Month is a great opportunity for high school seniors,” said Jonathan Scott, director of GSW’s Office of Recruitment and Admissions, “because it allows students to apply to Georgia Southwestern at no cost. “The application and a high school transcript is all we need to make an admissions decision. We also offer an access program for students who’s GPA is below a 3.0. We encourage every interested student to apply so we can determine if they qualify.”

The application fee for undergraduate students is being waived as part of the Georgia Student Finance Commission’s (GSFC) Apply to College Initiative. This is the second round of application fee waivers offered this academic year, following the success of Georgia Apply to College Month in November 2022. Georgia Southwestern is one of 43 institutions across the state participating in the initiative.

The change in Fall 2023 SAT/ACT test score requirements is also aimed at undergraduate applicants following guidance from the University System of Georgia (USG). Note that dual enrollment applicants are not included in this change and must still meet existing admissions requirements.

Prospective GSW students may apply online at gsw.edu/apply, where the fee waiver will be automatically applied to each undergraduate application submitted in March.

For more information about March application fee waivers, available scholarships, and the application process, please visit gsw.edu.