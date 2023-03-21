Two SGTC Electrical Lineworker students receive Flint Energies scholarships Published 2:07 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Two South Georgia Technical College students were awarded Flint Energies Electrical Lineworker Scholarships by the South Georgia Technical College Foundation recently. Gavin Teal of Warner Robins and Turner Layfield of Ideal received the Foundation’s Flint Energies Electrical Lineworker Scholarships based on their work ethics, academics, and overall class performance.

Layfield and Teal received scholarships funded by Flint energies Operation Round Up. Both Electrical Lineworker students thanked Flint Energies, South Georgia Technical College and the SGTC Foundation for helping them with their college expenses.

“I am go grateful for this scholarship,” said Gavin Teal. “This scholarship will help pay my tuition as well as help me get a head start on the career I’ve dreamed of and is now within my reach. Thank you so much.”

Turner Layfield also thanked Flint Energies and the people who support its Operation Round Up. “Thank you for offering this scholarship to students in the South Georgia Technical College Electrical Lineworker program. This award is very helpful to use towards tuition, purchasing equipment, tools, and the proper clothing to begin my career as a lineman. These items are very expensive, especially for someone who is just getting started in the industry.”

Both Layfield and Teal are excited to begin a career in this area. “I’ve always dreamed of becoming a lineman and traveling while working,” said Gavin Teal. “I learned at an early age that strength and determination are valuable assets in reaching any goal. For example, my uncle had a 1972 F100 truck that I wanted. So, he wrote a contract stating that I had to work 150 hours to own the truck. Every day after school, I would ride my bike to his house to put in my hours and make the truck mine. It made me proud to know that I earned the truck and learned a lot along the way.”

Layfield also shared that he had enjoyed his time at South Georgia Tech. “This is a great program and the instructors are very knowledgeable. I love the opportunities that this program has provided not only for me but for so many others.”

South Georgia Technical College partnered with power companies, electric cooperatives and others to initiate the Electrical Lineworker Program. There was a need by these companies to replace or replenish retiring workers. Students in the Electrical Lineworker Apprentice program undergo training in the classroom, on an actual skills field with electrical poles and platforms, have the opportunity to earn a Commercial Truck Driving Class B License and participate in observation-based on-the-job training.

In the classroom, students learn about the AC/DC electrical theory, field training, occupational safety, team work, line construction theory, line clearance, rigging, transformers, basic telecommunications, and utility metering. Approximately two-thirds of the program is devoted to strenuous hands-on skills allowing students to develop a high degree of proficiency in the electrical lineworking equipment and procedures. All SGTC Electrical Lineworker students earn a CDL Class A or B license as part of the program. To be employed as an electrical lineworker, students must be able to drive the Bucket and Digger trucks and trailers that carry the electrical poles.

Nearly 1000 students have graduated from this eight-week program that has a 99% job placement rating. The median annual wage for electricians, line installers and repairers is between $50,000 and $60,000 per year.

For more information about the Electrical Lineworker program at South Georgia Technical College contact Tami Blount at 229-931-2040 or tblount@southgatech.edu.