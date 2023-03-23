Area Beat Report March 22, 2023

Published 11:56 am Thursday, March 23, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Brown, James Darron (In Jail), 55, Harassing Phone Calls/Making Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Holley, Tiffin Nicole (In Jail), 39, Probation Violation
  • Lewis, Christopher Deon (In Jail), 28, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failing to yield after stopping for stop sign/Probation Violation
  • Mack, Lewis Edmond (In Jail), 26, Probation Violation

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

3/22

  • 529 GA Hwy 49 South at 4:15 a.m., Deer Accident Report
  • GA Hwy 280 E. at Lakeshore Marina at 5:02 a.m., Assist Motorist
  • 160 Briar Patch Circle at 5:17 a.m., 911 Hang Up
  • GA Hwy 19 South at 6:03 a.m., Deer Accident Report
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. in LEC parking lot at 8:03 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 138 Jasmine Dr. at 1:47 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 1290 Lamar Rd. at 7:12 p.m., Accident with injuries
  • Bumphead Rd. and Rainbow Terrace at 11:02 p.m., Traffic Stop /Warning issued for following too closely
  • Howard Johnson Rd. at Lois Lane at 11:27 p.m., Loud Music
  • 208 Hooks Mill Rd. at 1:23 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • 610 Clements Rd. at 1:45 a.m., Alarm Activation

