Area Beat Report March 22, 2023
Published 11:56 am Thursday, March 23, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Brown, James Darron (In Jail), 55, Harassing Phone Calls/Making Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Holley, Tiffin Nicole (In Jail), 39, Probation Violation
- Lewis, Christopher Deon (In Jail), 28, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failing to yield after stopping for stop sign/Probation Violation
- Mack, Lewis Edmond (In Jail), 26, Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
3/22
- 529 GA Hwy 49 South at 4:15 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- GA Hwy 280 E. at Lakeshore Marina at 5:02 a.m., Assist Motorist
- 160 Briar Patch Circle at 5:17 a.m., 911 Hang Up
- GA Hwy 19 South at 6:03 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. in LEC parking lot at 8:03 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 138 Jasmine Dr. at 1:47 p.m., Welfare Check
- 1290 Lamar Rd. at 7:12 p.m., Accident with injuries
- Bumphead Rd. and Rainbow Terrace at 11:02 p.m., Traffic Stop /Warning issued for following too closely
- Howard Johnson Rd. at Lois Lane at 11:27 p.m., Loud Music
- 208 Hooks Mill Rd. at 1:23 a.m., Traffic Stop
- 610 Clements Rd. at 1:45 a.m., Alarm Activation