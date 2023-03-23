Lady Jets edge out Moberly Area and advance to NJCAA quarterfinals Published 11:56 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

From Staff Reports

LUBBOCK, TX – The #1-seeded South Georgia Tech Lady Jets (SGTC) found themselves in a low-scoring dog fight with 17th-seeded Moberly Area Community College (MACC) from Missouri, but thanks to some clutch free throw shooting by SGTC sophomore guard Alexia Dizeko with 10.7 seconds left, the Lady Jets (33-1) were able to hold on and edge out MACC 54-49 in the second round of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I National Tournament at Lubbock Christian University.

Dizeko led the Lady Jets in scoring with 19 points and Fanta Gassama poured in 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Lady Jets in the winning cause.

“Hat’s off to Moberly, I thought they played super hard,” SGTC head coach James Frey said. “I thought they played with a ton of intensity and heart and I thought we were halfway decent offensively to start the game and then we just stopped playing. Super tentative, and we had playmakers who weren’t even attempting to make plays.

“We just stopped being tentative. We made plays when we needed to and won the game, and out here that’s all that matters.”

The Lady Jets trailed MACC (29-4) by as much as seven early in the second half after MACC went on an 11-0 run to open the third quarter.

However, the Lady Jets were able to hold on the rest of the way and advance to the quarterfinals with a 54-49 victory.

The Lady Jets will now turn their attention to their next opponent in the quarterfinals, Northwest Florida State, whom they will face on Saturday, March 25, at 2 pm EDT. NFS defeated Shelton State 59-51 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Information in this article was obtained from NJCAA.org.