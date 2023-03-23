Three Wildcats post three-hit performances in win over Taylor County Published 6:02 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

From Staff Reports

BUTLER, GA – Thanks in part to three Schley County players who each posted three hits; Carson Westbrook, Owen Lamb and Trenton Stubbs, the Wildcats (SCHS) were able to overwhelm Taylor County in the early innings and went on to rout the Vikings 16-3 on Tuesday, March 21, at Taylor County High School.

The win puts SCHS at 10-4 overall and they are still in first place in the GHSA Class A Division 2 Area 6 standings at 5-0.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. With one out, Jay Kanazawa doubled to right field and Owen Lamb would later drive Kanazawa home on an RBI single with two outs. Trenton Stubbs then singled and advanced to second on a throwing error. That error allowed Lamb to score and the Wildcats had a 2-0 lead.

SCHS added a run in the top of the second when Carson Westbrook doubled home Rylan Conner, but that was not the end of the Wildcats’ onslaught.

In the top of the third inning, SCHS scored five runs on three hits and took advantage of two walks, an error and a dropped third strike. At this point, the Wildcats led 8-0, but the Vikings responded in their half of the third with three runs on two hits and took advantage of an error and two walks.

Once again, however, SCHS had an answer and responded with five more runs in the top of the fourth inning on three hits, including a two-run homer by Stubbs. SCHS also took advantage of four walks issued by TC pitching in this inning.

Though they were up 13-3 going into the top of the fifth inning, the Wildcats were not satisfied and scored three more runs. They were able to take advantage of two hit batsmen and an error. With the bases loaded and two outs, Westbrook came through again with a three-run double. In the bottom of the fifth, Brody Smith came on in relief of SCHS relief pitcher Jake Little and retired the first three batters he faced to end the game.

Ashton Raybon started the game on the bump for the Wildcats. In three innings of work, Raybon gave up three runs on three hits, walked six batters and struck out four. Little came on in relief of Raybon and pitched one scoreless inning. He gave up one hit and posted one strikeout.

The Wildcats, who are currently on a three-game winning streak, will try to increase that streak to four games when they travel over to Buena Vista on Friday, March 24, to take on the Eagles of Marion County (5-10, 2-2). First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.