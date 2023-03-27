Wildcats extend winning streak to four with win at Marion County Published 10:07 am Monday, March 27, 2023

From Staff Reports

BUENA VISTA, GA – The Schley County Wildcats improved their winning streak to four games with a 6-1 Area 6 victory over the Eagles of Marion County in Buena Vista on Friday, March 24.

The big inning that sealed the deal for the Wildcats was the top of the seventh. Leading 3-1 going into the final inning, SCHS scored three runs on three hits, including a two-run double by Owen Lamb.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Eagles made some noise, as they loaded the bases with one out by taking advantage of two hit batsmen and getting a single from Leland Dodson. However, SCHS reliever Brody Smith was able to pitch his way out of the jam by retiring the next two batters he faced to end the game.

The win puts SCHS at 11-4 overall and they are currently in first place at 6-0 in the Class A Division 2 Area 6 standings.

Lamb led the offense of the Wildcats by going 2 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs and a run scored, while Brody Smith went 2 for 4 at the plate with two singles.

Lamb got the win for the Wildcats, as he started the game on the hill. He pitched four scoreless innings, giving up two hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

The Wildcats will try for win #5 to extend their winning streak when they host Crisp County at Wildcat Park on Monday, March 27, at 5:30 p.m.