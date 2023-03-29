Area Beat Report March 28 and 29

Published 2:43 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Anderson, Christopher Vann (Released to other jail), 54, US Marshalls Office, Macon, GA
  • Jackson, Lavetta Jean (In Jail), 59, Harassing phone calls
  • McCoy, James Arthur (In Jail), 29, Probation Violation/Making terroristic threats and acts
  • Battle, Johnny Lee (Rebook), 37, Back for court
  • Gonzalez, Oscar Humberto (In Jail), 60, Criminal Trespass

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

3/27

  • 103 Short Lane at 3 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 738 GA Hwy 118 at 9:24 a.m., Information for officer
  • Sumter Intermediate at 9:25 a.m., Traffic Accident
  • 685 Desoto Seed Farm Rd. at 2:02 p.m., Information for officer
  • 120 Howard Johnson Rd. at 8:26 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Shiloh Rd. and Hwy 19 N at 5:16 a.m., Assist Another Agency

3/28

  • 3155 GA Hwy 195 at 2:33 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 157 Sylvan Dr. at 3:38 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 456 Arch Helms Rd. Lot A at 3:44 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Talent Store Rd. about Shiloh Rd. at 7:21 a.m., Roadway blocked
  • Georgia Hwy 280 West at Wise Rd. at 9:14 a.m., Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
  • 212 Jackson St. at 1:27 p.m., Threats
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 3:02 p.m., Threats
  • 427 US Hwy 280 East at 4:12 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Hwy 280 West and Ron Circle at 5:33 p.m., Traffic Accident
  • 146 Starling Dr. at 8:29 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 321 Lacross Rd. at Lot 38 at 8:41 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • Southwestern Circle at 12:58 a.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 357 RW Jones Rd. at 3:32 a.m., suspicious person

 

 

