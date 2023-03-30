Mr. Daniel E. “Dan” Rhyne Published 11:39 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

Mr. Daniel E. “Dan” Rhyne, age 96, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at his home.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 30, from the graveside at Sunset Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Daryl Brown officiating, and grandsons serving as pallbearers.

The family received friends on Wednesday evening, March 29, between the hours of 6:00 and 8:00 PM at Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St.

Born February 19, 1927 in Plains, he was a son of the late Claude Little Rhyne and the late Blanche Stroup Rhyne. He began his working career as a chicken farmer, then began work at IMC from which he took an early retirement, and went on to obtain his realtor and appraisal license, and was self-employed until his retirement. Mr. Rhyne was a member of First Methodist Church of Americus. He was a member of the American Legion John D. Mathis Post 2 and a member of the Kairos Prison Ministry.

He was best known as a tennis champ, Bulldog fan, and a good man.

Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Betty Berry Rhyne; children: Sandra Rhyne Buchanan, Charles R. “Chuck” Rhyne, Donna Jordan Martin (Shad), Daniel Jordan, and Susan Jordan White (Tim Chavers); grandchildren: Josh Buchanan (Abbee), Jeremiah Buchanan (Betsy), Connor Rhyne, Steven Ibach (Melissa), Brittney Lovelace (Devin Gordon), Chris Jordan, Natalie Mixer (Colton), Karlee Harbuck, Brian Jordan, and Camry Jordan; and 14 great-grandchildren.

To sign our online guestbook and express your condolences to the family, please visit www.hancockfuneralhomeinc.com

Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St., is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements for Mr. Dan Rhyne.