Mr. Earnest Earl “Cutter” Gammage, Jr. Published 11:44 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

Mr. Earnest Earl “Cutter” Gammage, Jr., age 92, passed away on Sunday evening, March 26, 2023, at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 1 at Central Baptist Church with Dr. Bryan Myers officiating. The family received friends for one hour following services. Interment was private.

A native and life-long resident of Americus, he was born January 29, 1931 to Earnest Earl Gammage, Sr. and Mary Lou Johnson Gammage. He was a graduate of Americus High School and Georgia Southwestern College, and was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served from 1951 until 1955.

Earl was a life-long member of Central Baptist Church where he was a Deacon, and was instrumental in creating the church softball league.

Earl was involved in numerous organizations. He fished with the Blackshear Bassmasters for many years and went to several state tournaments with the Top 6. He was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, and was past President of the Rotary Club, Hurricane Club at GSW, and Georgia Office Products Association. He was past President and life member of the Jaycees. He was also a member of the Georgia Southwestern Alumni. He played American Legion baseball, and was on the first Georgia Southwestern baseball team from 1949 until 1950, becoming a member of the Georgia Southwestern Sports Hall of Fame.

He owned Gammage Print Shop, which was founded in 1927 by his grandfather, Earnest L. Gammage. Earl began working in the family business at the age of 17 and, along with his wife and daughters, and grandson Andrew Cook, carries on his grandfather’s legacy.

His family purchased a lot at Lake Blackshear when he was 10 years old, and he spent 82 years enjoying catching fish, then teaching his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to fish, and spending many days fishing with his Bassmaster friends and with his bride.

Earl was a true example of integrity and character. He was generous and a man of his word.

It was Earl and Barbara who started the Two Great Choices for Georgia Southwestern State University and South Georgia Technical College (one great community). Earl and Barbara moved to the Magnolia Manor Villas in 2010.

For those wishing to do so, memorial contributions are suggested to the League of the Good Samaritan, c/o Magnolia Manor, 2001 S. Lee St., Americus, GA 31709; or to Two Great Choices, GSW Foundation, P.O. Box 926, Americus, GA 31709.

Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Barbara Byrd Gammage; two daughters: Diane Fletcher (Joe) and Carla Cook; grandchildren: Brian Fletcher (Sharlynn), Craig Fletcher (Kelly), Rob Fletcher (Angela), Michele Bush, Jennifer Rogers (Stephen), and Andrew Cook; great-grandchildren: Jake Fletcher (Lacey), Makenzie Caycedo (Kike), Evelyn Fletcher, Claire Fletcher, Lyla Fletcher, Hayden Rogers, Grayson Rogers, Gracie Bush, and Laura Lee Bush, great-great-grandchildren: Millie Fletcher and Sofia Caycedo; and brother Dan Gammage and his daughters Susan, LuAnne, and Dana.

To sign our online guestbook and express your condolences to the family, please visit www.hancockfuneralhomeinc.com

Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St., is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements for Mr. Earnest Earl “Cutter” Gammage, Jr.

Mr. Earnest Earl “Cutter” Gammage, Jr., age 92, passed away on Sunday evening, March 26, 2023, at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 1 at Central Baptist Church with Dr. Bryan Myers officiating. The family received friends for one hour following services. Interment was private.

A native and life-long resident of Americus, he was born January 29, 1931 to Earnest Earl Gammage, Sr. and Mary Lou Johnson Gammage. He was a graduate of Americus High School and Georgia Southwestern College, and was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served from 1951 until 1955.

Earl was a life-long member of Central Baptist Church where he was a Deacon, and was instrumental in creating the church softball league.

Earl was involved in numerous organizations. He fished with the Blackshear Bassmasters for many years and went to several state tournaments with the Top 6. He was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, and was past President of the Rotary Club, Hurricane Club at GSW, and Georgia Office Products Association. He was past President and life member of the Jaycees. He was also a member of the Georgia Southwestern Alumni. He played American Legion baseball, and was on the first Georgia Southwestern baseball team from 1949 until 1950, becoming a member of the Georgia Southwestern Sports Hall of Fame.

He owned Gammage Print Shop, which was founded in 1927 by his grandfather, Earnest L. Gammage. Earl began working in the family business at the age of 17 and, along with his wife and daughters, and grandson Andrew Cook, carries on his grandfather’s legacy.

His family purchased a lot at Lake Blackshear when he was 10 years old, and he spent 82 years enjoying catching fish, then teaching his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to fish, and spending many days fishing with his Bassmaster friends and with his bride.

Earl was a true example of integrity and character. He was generous and a man of his word.

It was Earl and Barbara who started the Two Great Choices for Georgia Southwestern State University and South Georgia Technical College (one great community). Earl and Barbara moved to the Magnolia Manor Villas in 2010.

For those wishing to do so, memorial contributions are suggested to the League of the Good Samaritan, c/o Magnolia Manor, 2001 S. Lee St., Americus, GA 31709; or to Two Great Choices, GSW Foundation, P.O. Box 926, Americus, GA 31709.

Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Barbara Byrd Gammage; two daughters: Diane Fletcher (Joe) and Carla Cook; grandchildren: Brian Fletcher (Sharlynn), Craig Fletcher (Kelly), Rob Fletcher (Angela), Michele Bush, Jennifer Rogers (Stephen), and Andrew Cook; great-grandchildren: Jake Fletcher (Lacey), Makenzie Caycedo (Kike), Evelyn Fletcher, Claire Fletcher, Lyla Fletcher, Hayden Rogers, Grayson Rogers, Gracie Bush, and Laura Lee Bush, great-great-grandchildren: Millie Fletcher and Sofia Caycedo; and brother Dan Gammage and his daughters Susan, LuAnne, and Dana.

To sign our online guestbook and express your condolences to the family, please visit www.hancockfuneralhomeinc.com

Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St., is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements for Mr. Earnest Earl “Cutter” Gammage, Jr.