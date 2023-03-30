Mrs. Carlise Peel Moncrief Published 11:46 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

Mrs. Carlise Peel Moncrief, age 88, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023 in Leesburg, Georgia.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 25, in the chapel at First Baptist Church with Rev. Rusty Mauldin officiating. Grandchildren served as pallbearers. Members of the Camelettes Shriners’ Ladies Auxiliary were asked to serve as honorary pallbearers.

The family received friends on Saturday in the chapel at First Baptist Church beginning at 1:00 PM.

Interment followed on Sunday, March 26, at 2:00 PM in Roberta City Cemetery in Roberta, GA.

Born August 29, 1934 in Roberta, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Jessie Peel. Mrs. Moncrief was retired from the Farmers Home Administration and was a member of First Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William T. “Bill” Moncrief; sisters: Betty Jane Rigdon, Juanita Goodson, and Claudine Peel; and her son-in-law, Jeff Jones.

Survivors include her children: Tim Moncrief (Debra) of Vidalia, Donna M. Bishop (Donnie) of Leesburg, Janet M. Jones of Leesburg, and Neil Moncrief (Karen) of Leesburg; grandchildren: Logan Moncrief (Emily) of Vidalia, Carson Moncrief (Cierra) of Vidalia, Alexander Phillips (Lindsey) of Alpharetta, Lucy Phillips of Boston, MA, Will Moncrief (Elizabeth) of Leesburg, and Carlson Moncrief of Leesburg; great-grandchildren: Rooks Phillips, Wyatt Phillips, Mary Michael Phillips, Finley Moncrief, Farryn Moncrief, Asher Moncrief, and Sterling Moncrief; and her twin sister, Claire Peel Mattox of Roberta.

For those wishing to do so, memorial contributions are suggested to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Office of Development, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605, or online at donate.lovetotherescue.org.; or to Agape Hospice, 2425 Westgate Dr., Suite 121, Albany, GA 31707

