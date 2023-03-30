Sharon Denise Hargrove McLeRoy Published 11:48 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

Sharon Denise Hargrove McLeRoy, age 62, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

Born October 28, 1960 in Americus to Jerry Jean Hines Hargrove and the late Benjamin Sanford Hargrove, she graduated from Southland Academy in 1978. She married her husband, John Louis McLeRoy, on May 8, 1982 and they were married for 41 years.

In addition to her father, Sanford Hargrove, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Glen Hargrove.

Her life will forever be cherished by her mother, Jerry Jean Hargrove of Americus; husband John McLeRoy of Americus; son Dylan McLeRoy of Lawrenceville; sister Jennifer Murphy (James) of Americus; brother Ben Hargrove (Sherrie) of Americus; nieces: Brook Peterson (Will) of Americus, Blake Reeves (Mike) of Plains, and Sarah Murphy of Lawrenceville; nephews: Blaze Hargrove (Samantha) of Americus, and Evan Murphy of Americus; and great-nephews: Jase Peterson and Ty Peterson, both of Americus, and Drew Reeves of Plains.

Sharon was a true Southern lady who was completely devoted to caring for her family and friends, She absolutely adored her only son, Dylan. She may not have always had a lot to say, but she was the best listener and had the most contagious smile and laugh that would light up any room. Her legacy will be the kindness, love and compassion that she displayed, whether it was from one of her former workplaces at Sauder or Metalux, working with the many children being a teacher’s assistant at Southland Academy for over ten years, or just enjoying conversation with her while managing Endless Summer Tanning Salon, to currently working and faithfully serving Central Baptist Church in the children’s nursery ministry. She was a true servant who loved and cared for all of the babies each Sunday and Wednesday. She was a member of Salem Methodist Church and currently attended Central Baptist Church.

From her falling ill on February 14 to her cancer diagnosis, she never once complained. She had strong faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and was ready to go when He decided to call her home. She fought the good fight and finished the race He set forth for her.

Funeral services were held at 1:00 PM on Friday, March 24, at Central Baptist Church, with Dr. Bryan Myers and Rev. Mark Carter officiating. Interment followed in Oak Grove Cemetery. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Blaze Hargrove, Evan Murphy, Jase Peterson, Ty Peterson, Will Peterson, Drew Reeves, Mike Reeves, and Gabe Roland.

The family received friends on Thursday evening, March 23, between the hours of 6:00 and 8:00 PM at Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Phoebe Sumter Hospice, 126 Hwy. 280 W, Americus, GA 31719; or to Salem Methodist Church, 942 Upper River Road, Americus, GA 31709; or to Central Baptist Church (children’s nursery ministry), 190 Upper River Road, Americus, GA 31709.

