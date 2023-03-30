Wildcats lose heartbreaker to Tift County in bottom of the sixth Published 3:07 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

From Staff Reports

TIFTON – The Schley County Wildcats (SCHS) were tied 2-2 with Tift County going into the bottom of the sixth inning, but the Blue Devils scored three runs on three hits in the bottom of the sixth and took advantage of two walks on their way to a 5-2 victory over the Wildcats on Wednesday, March 29, at Tift County High School.

Brady Moretz led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a leadoff walk from SCHS pitcher Ashton Raybon. After Tyler Holmes executed a sacrifice bunt, moving Moretz to second, Landon Parrish came through with an RBI single to give the Blue Devils a 3-2 lead.

Mac Brooks singled to centerfield and Cam Smith executed a bunt single that allowed Parrish to score. At this point, the Blue Devils had runners at first and third with one out and led 4-2.

Luke Ellerbe then laid down a sacrifice bunt that allowed Smith to score and TC had a 5-2 lead with two outs. The Wildcats were able to get out of the inning with no further damage, but enough damage had already been done.

In the top of the seventh, the wildcats were able to draw three walks to load the bases with two outs, but Owen Lamb struck out to end the game.

SCHS trailed early in the game 2-0 when the Blue Devils scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning on two hits and they took advantage of two hit batsmen. However, the Wildcats responded in the top of the third with a run on two hits. Carson Westbrook singled and advanced to second on an error that allowed Brody Fuller to score from second base. Fuller had earlier reached on a bunt fielder’s choice.

Then in the top of the fifth inning, the Wildcats tied the game at 2-2 when Jack Clark reached on an error that allowed Brody Fuller to score. However, Westbrook also tried to score, but was thrown out while advancing to home.

Westbrook went 3 for 3 to lead the Wildcat offense with three singles and one walk, while Jake Little went 2 for 3 with two singles.

Owen Lamb got the start on the mound for the Wildcats. In Four innings of work, he gave up two runs on four hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Ashton Raybon came on in relief of Lamb and gave up three earned runs on three hits with two walks in a little over an inning of work. Brody Smith was the third and final pitcher used by SCHS. He gave up no runs or hits and walked one batter.

The Wildcats (11-5, 6-0 Area 6) will try to rebound with a victory when they host Chattahoochee County on Tuesday, April 4, at 5:30 p.m.