Flint Energies Foundation grant supports South Georgia Tech Published 2:52 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Flint Energies Foundation recently granted South Georgia Technical College Foundation (SGTC) $5,000 to assist with renovations, purchases, and scholarships to students. In addition, SGTC needs funds to continue to offer course books at no charge to students.

Su Ann Bird, Vice President for Institutional Advancement from SGTC, shares their appreciation for previous support from Flint Energies. “Excellence is still a standard at SGTC, who’s earned the distinction of Top Community College for the last three years.” She explains that the funds will be used “to assist with the cost toward meeting grant requirements for the gym renovation, purchasing equipment for CDL courses, scholarships, and to be able to continue to not charge students for course books.”

The Flint Energies Foundation provides grants to local non-profits such as this one using money donated by Flint Energies Consumer-members through Operation Round Up®. The electric cooperative’s Members contribute $175,000 annually to the Flint Energies Foundation, which supports worthy causes in the 17 counties it serves. Operation Round Up is a way for participating Members to support multiple charitable organizations by simply allowing Flint Energies to round up their bills to the nearest dollar. Donations to Operation Round Up, which average only about $6 per year per member, are tax deductible. About 40% of Flint’s Membership participates in Operation Round Up, but that percentage continues to decline. If you are a Flint Energies Consumer-member and wish to contribute, you can sign up at www.flintenergies.com/ORU or by calling 1.800.342.3616.

The Flint Energies Foundation, a state-chartered, non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization, disburses all contributions to approved projects; Member contributions are not used for administration costs. Foundation Board members include Chair Joanne Hamlin, Lizella; Vice Chair Eloise Doty, Butler; Secretary Connie McCutchen, Midland; Treasurer John Luppino, Warner Robins; Gina Fink, Fort Valley; Charles Harrison, Grovania; Pat Bartness, Warner Robins; Traci Kemp, Warner Robins; Betty Chase, Oglethorpe; Roger Sinyard, Mauk; and Ian Russell, Fort Valley.

About Flint Energies

Flint Energies is a community-focused electric cooperative owned by its consumer-members in parts of 17 central Georgia counties. Flint employs 215 employees and serves more than 91,700 electric meters. We are 100% locally controlled and democratically governed by nine Directors elected from among the membership. In 1937, Flint Energies was created to bring people together to meet common needs like reliable electric energy, and our mission remains focused on improving the quality of life in Middle Georgia. Flint Energies is an equal opportunity provider and employer. Follow Flint on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact:

Natalie Bradley, Community Connections Specialist, 478.847.5195, nbradley@flintemc.com

Jennie Lacey, Manager of Cooperative Communications, 478.218.5529, jlacey@flintemc.com