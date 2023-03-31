Raiders pound Fullington 20-4 over Spring Break Published 4:21 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

PINEHURST, GA – The Southland Academy Baseball Team (SAR) rebounded nicely from its 7-4 loss at Tiftarea Academy a week ago by taking out its frustrations on Fullington Academy, routing the Trojans 20-4 during Spring Break on Thursday, March 30, at the FA baseball field in Pinehurst, GA.

The Raiders (6-5, 2-2 Region 3-AAA) jumped out to a 12-2 lead early and it gave head coach John Brady the opportunity to give his younger players some valuable playing experience.

“It’s always good, especially on Spring Break, when you can give everybody some action because they’re giving up part of their Spring Break for baseball, so I’m always glad when I can get them in there,” Brady said. “They did a good job. Everybody we put in there put up a good at bat. They did what they needed to do on defense. We had a little bit of a shaky start, which is to be expected, but they bounced back after that first inning and got it rolling and swung the bats pretty good. They did a good job. It was a good win,” Brady continued.

Brady was referring to the fact that the Trojans jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on two hits and two walks. However, from that point on, the Raiders regrouped and then some.

In the top of the second inning, SAR scored seven runs on four hits and took advantage of three walks and an error. Both Luke Exley and Camden Rogers each had RBI doubles in the inning and Chase Ledger had an RBI single to tie the game at 2-2. Scout Luvin also had a single early in the inning that helped lead to the Raiders’ seven-run explosion.

SAR added another run in the top of the third inning on two hits. With runners at second and third with two outs, a balk was called on FA pitcher Cody Price and it allowed Perry Usher to score from third. At this point, SAR led 8-2.

However, the biggest run explosion took place in the top of the fourth, as the Raiders scored eight runs on six hits, including a three-run home run by Usher. The Raiders were also able to take advantage of four walks and an error in the inning.

In the top of the fifth, SAR added four more runs and they took advantage of more errors and walks by the Trojans. Luke Exley drove in a run on an RBI single, Will Godwin drove in a run on a bases-loaded walk and Cade Futch drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to make the score 19-2 in favor of the Raiders. Later on in the inning, Jackson Webb drove in another run on another bases-loaded walk and the Raiders had a commanding 20-2 lead.

The Trojans were able to score two runs on two hits in the bottom of the fifth, but it was academic at that point, as the Raiders would go on to win by the score of 20-4.

Several Raiders had at least two hits in the ball game, including Scout Luvin, Luke Exley, Camden Rogers and Luke Tarrer. Other SAR players who had at least one hit included Chase Ledger, Perry Usher, Will Godwin, Matthew Saint and Mac McMichael.

McMichael started on the mound for the Raiders and gave up two runs on three hits with three walks and five strikeouts in a little over three innings of work. Luke Tarrer came on in relief of McMichael and gave up two runs on three hits with a walk and three strikeouts over 1.2 innings of work.

The Raiders have won two out of their last three games and look to make it three out of four when they travel up to Macon to take on Stratford Academy on Saturday, April 1. First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m.