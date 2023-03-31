WIOA Board Meets at South Georgia Technical College Published 1:17 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College recently hosted a meeting of the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA) board in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on SGTC’s Americus campus. In attendance were: SGTC WIOA Coordinator Sandhya Muljibhai; Janice West, River Valley Regional Commission (RVRC) WIOA Director; Tenisha Tookes, RVRC WIOA Program Specialist; SGTC President Dr. John Watford; and SGTC students Shannon Jones, Aislin Vicente-Pelico, and Hailey Dunford.

WIOA is a federally-funded program designed to assist qualified students with training-related costs such as tuition, books, and supplies while enrolled at SGTC. The primary goal of WIOA is to train qualified students to become employed and self-sufficient. The RVRC and the WIOA board make the federal funds available to SGTC.

In the meeting, Air Conditioning student Shannon Jones and Practical Nursing student Aislin Vicente-Pelico shared their experiences working with WIOA. For both students, the funds and support available through WIOA have made a tremendous difference. They are able to pursue educational and career goals that may have been unattainable for them without the opportunities provided by WIOA.

To learn more about the WIOA program at South Georgia Technical College, call (229) 931-2172 or visit www.southgatech.edu.