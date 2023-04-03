Area Beat Report March 31 through April 3
Published 4:56 pm Monday, April 3, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Barker, Johnny Charles (In Jail), 38, Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Foyda, Robin Kay (In Jail), 66, Simple Battery
- Gray, Barry Jon (Bonded Out), 64, Possession of open alcohol container/DUI-Drugs and Alcohol/Tag Light Required/Tail light lenses required
- Hughes, Johnny Carl (Released to other jail), 57, Holding for Lee County
- Jenkins, Marquellis Quan (Bonded Out), 31, Simple Battery
- McGowan, Gregory Ladarius (In Jail), 25, Failure to Appear
- Muse, Andrea Baylee (In Jail), 31, Failure to Appear
- Reddick, Andrew (In Jail), 54, Financial Transaction/Card Fraud/Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony/Theft of Lost or Mislaid Property – Misdemeanor
- Troung, Stephen Phuc (In Jail), 23, Disorderly Conduct/Criminal Trespass
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
3/31
- 244 McMath Mill Rd. Lot A1 at 12:45 a.m., Suspicious Person
- Hooks Mill Rd. and Old Hooks Rd. at 2:01 a.m., Livestock in Road
- 153 Sunset Park Dr. at Astro at 4:11 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 594 District Line Rd. at 4:13 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Bumphead Rd. about Rainbow Terrace at 7:58 a.m., traffic stop/improper passing in passing lane
- 101 Patton Dr. at 9:53 a.m., Theft
- Sumter Intermediate School at 10:37 a.m., Information for officer
- Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 3:17 p.m., Animal Complaint
- Orchard Dr. at US Hwy 19 N at 3:18 p.m., Hit and Run
- 151 Labrador Trail at 11:32 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- 385 GA Hwy 30 West at 12:01 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 864 Hwy 280 E. at Flint Holding at 12:13 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 412 Bond St. Apt. B at 12:36 a.m., Loud Music
- 128 Luke St. at 2:34 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Williams Rd. and Hwy 280 E. at 3:33 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- Hwy 19 S and Hwy 308 at 7:29 a.m., Traffic Stop/Verbal Warning for improper lane change
4/1
- District Line Rd. about Middle River Rd. at 7:31 a.m., traffic stop/warning for speeding
- 275 W. Rockhill Dr. at 8:40 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 479 Arch Helms Rd. at 1:05 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 110 Iris Dr. at 5:34 a.m., 911 Hang Up
- Upper River Rd. and District Line Rd. at 6:33 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- District Line Rd. about Upper River Rd. at 6:50 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
4/2
- 159 McLittle Bridge Rd. at 2:08 a.m., Loud Music
- 504 Southwestern Circle at 3:37 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 222 Loop Rd. Reflection Club at 3:55 a.m., Welfare Check
- 736 Hwy 19 South at 5:05 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 1681 US Hwy 19 South at 12:44 a.m., Alarm Activation
- US Hwy 280 E. at MP 31 at 3:22 p.m., verbal warning for speeding
- 548 N. Spring Creek Circle at 3:30 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- 961 Shiloh Rd. at 4:14 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 103 Shady Bottom at 8:21 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 119 S. Lee St. at 9:38 p.m., Civil Matter
4/3
- GA Hwy 30 at MM 12 at 2:48 a.m., Traffic Stop