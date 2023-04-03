Area Beat Report March 31 through April 3

Published 4:56 pm Monday, April 3, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Barker, Johnny Charles (In Jail), 38, Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Foyda, Robin Kay (In Jail), 66, Simple Battery
  • Gray, Barry Jon (Bonded Out), 64, Possession of open alcohol container/DUI-Drugs and Alcohol/Tag Light Required/Tail light lenses required
  • Hughes, Johnny Carl (Released to other jail), 57, Holding for Lee County
  • Jenkins, Marquellis Quan (Bonded Out), 31, Simple Battery
  • McGowan, Gregory Ladarius (In Jail), 25, Failure to Appear
  • Muse, Andrea Baylee (In Jail), 31, Failure to Appear
  • Reddick, Andrew (In Jail), 54, Financial Transaction/Card Fraud/Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony/Theft of Lost or Mislaid Property – Misdemeanor
  • Troung, Stephen Phuc (In Jail), 23, Disorderly Conduct/Criminal Trespass

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

3/31

  • 244 McMath Mill Rd. Lot A1 at 12:45 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • Hooks Mill Rd. and Old Hooks Rd. at 2:01 a.m., Livestock in Road
  • 153 Sunset Park Dr. at Astro at 4:11 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 594 District Line Rd. at 4:13 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Bumphead Rd. about Rainbow Terrace at 7:58 a.m., traffic stop/improper passing in passing lane
  • 101 Patton Dr. at 9:53 a.m., Theft
  • Sumter Intermediate School at 10:37 a.m., Information for officer
  • Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 3:17 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • Orchard Dr. at US Hwy 19 N at 3:18 p.m., Hit and Run
  • 151 Labrador Trail at 11:32 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 385 GA Hwy 30 West at 12:01 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 864 Hwy 280 E. at Flint Holding at 12:13 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 412 Bond St. Apt. B at 12:36 a.m., Loud Music
  • 128 Luke St. at 2:34 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Williams Rd. and Hwy 280 E. at 3:33 a.m., Assist Another Agency
  • Hwy 19 S and Hwy 308 at 7:29 a.m., Traffic Stop/Verbal Warning for improper lane change

4/1

  • District Line Rd. about Middle River Rd. at 7:31 a.m., traffic stop/warning for speeding
  • 275 W. Rockhill Dr. at 8:40 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 479 Arch Helms Rd. at 1:05 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 110 Iris Dr. at 5:34 a.m., 911 Hang Up
  • Upper River Rd. and District Line Rd. at 6:33 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • District Line Rd. about Upper River Rd. at 6:50 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding

4/2

  • 159 McLittle Bridge Rd. at 2:08 a.m., Loud Music
  • 504 Southwestern Circle at 3:37 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 222 Loop Rd. Reflection Club at 3:55 a.m., Welfare Check
  • 736 Hwy 19 South at 5:05 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 1681 US Hwy 19 South at 12:44 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • US Hwy 280 E. at MP 31 at 3:22 p.m., verbal warning for speeding
  • 548 N. Spring Creek Circle at 3:30 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 961 Shiloh Rd. at 4:14 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 103 Shady Bottom at 8:21 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 119 S. Lee St. at 9:38 p.m., Civil Matter

4/3

  • GA Hwy 30 at MM 12 at 2:48 a.m., Traffic Stop

