Hurricanes take two of three against Barry University Published 10:20 pm Monday, April 3, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University Baseball Team (GSW) got back into the win column by taking two of three games from Barry University. They defeated BU in Game 1 of a doubleheader by the score of 9-7 Sunday morning, April 2, and followed that up with an 8-4 victory in Game 2 Sunday afternoon.

In Game 1, GSW got its offense going early, as they scored two runs in the bottom of the second on an error and a Garret Bradley RBI single. GSW continued its scoring in the next inning with a two-run home run from former Schley County standout Reid Ragsdale, giving the Hurricanes a 4-1 lead.

The Buccaneers went on to score two runs in the following innings cutting GSW’s lead to just one run.

In the eighth inning, both teams scored four runs, but GSW scored its runs thanks to a grand slam from Kalvin Alexander that sealed the 9-7 victory for the Hurricanes in Game 1

Grant Adams earned his fourth win for GSW after only pitching 2/3 of an inning. He gave up two runs on three hits, with one of those runs being earned.

Reid Ragsdale had an outstanding performance, as he went 4-for-4 at the plate, scoring three runs and collecting two RBIs.

In Game 2, the Buccaneers drew first blood, scoring on a leadoff homerun from Brandon Sanchez in the first inning, but GSW struck back with a run of their own on a Cory Lee fielders choice RBI, scoring Garret Bradley.

The game was a back and forth affair until the fifth inning, with the Hurricanes scoring five runs on four hits, but at this point, GSW had a 7-2 lead.

BU’s Christian Maceda belted a two-run home run in the sixth inning that cut the Hurricanes lead 8-4, but that would be as close as the Buccaneers would get.

Victor Sanchez was the player of the game for GSW, as he went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, as well as scoring two runs.

The win puts GSW at 18-12 overall on the season and the Hurricanes are in third place in the Peach Belt Conference at 12-6.

The Hurricanes will stay home to face off against West Georgia (25-7, 13-5) on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.