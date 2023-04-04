Brian Miller and Caitlin Mixon rock wins in the 11th annual Shamrock Jog & jam 5K Published 9:29 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The threat of rain may have prevented some people from showing up for the Shamrock Jog & Jam 5K in Americus, Georgia on 25 March 2023. For the athletes that did make it to the eleventh annual race that Saturday afternoon, however, the weather didn’t prevent them from running fast.

Brian Miller was the class of the field; the Americus runner finished in a time of 18:04 to beat all comers, including defending champ Aaron Pinckard. Caitlin Mixon of Vienna, Georgia was the first woman in the 5K, placing fifth overall in 22:40.

Jake Griffith took the runner-up spot in 18:29. Aaron Pinckard, the 2022 Shamrock Jog & Jam winner, placed third in 20:53. Bucky Thompson was the first master runner and fourth overall in 22:19.

Mallory Crenshaw, a frosh distance runner on the track team at Schley County High, placed second in the women’s standings and fourteenth overall in 27:03. Donna Peacock was the first woman master and third female finisher, sixteenth overall in 30:30.

37 athletes finished the 2023 Shamrock Jog And Jam 5K. The race benefits the Scott Law Foundation, which provides direct financial assistance to Sumter and surrounding county residents suffering from cancer or other medical ailments.

Top Ten Men, 2023 Shamrock Jog and Jam 5K

18:03.27, Brian Miller (M, 25) Americus, GA 18:28.90, Jake Griffith (M, 32) 20:52.24, Aaron Pinckard (M, 20) 22:18.53, Bucky Thompson (M, 40) 24:05.67, John Ubriaco (M, 39) Andersonville, GA 24:29.91, Colman Fort (M, 20) 24:49.16, Chad Crook (M, 33) 24:49.29, Colby Eason (M, 31) 24:50.93, Jason Homant (M, 40) Leesburg, GA 25:11.59, Griffin Toms (M, 18)

Top Ten Women, 2023 Shamrock Jog and Jam 5K