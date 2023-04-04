Wildcats drub Furlow Charter in first game of doubleheader Published 11:24 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

From Staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Wildcats (SCHS) set the tone early in their first game of a doubleheader against Furlow Charter by scoring 13 runs in the bottom of the first inning on five hits and taking advantage of numerous walks, hit batsmen and an error by the Falcons. This big inning pretty much was the decisive inning, as the Wildcats would go on to win by the score of 16-1.

Rylan Conner came up with a two-run RBI double in the inning and Owen Lamb belted a two-run RBI triple in this inning. In addition to the extra-base hits by Conner and Lamb, Jack Clark notched an RBI single and Sam Forehand came up with a single as well. Oscar Lloyd also came up with an RBI single in the inning for SCHS.

Leading 13-1 going into the bottom of the second, the Wildcats scored three more runs on one hit and took advantage of three walks and a hit batsman. Brody Smith notched the one hit in the inning by driving in a run on an RBI single.

Brody Fuller started on the mound for the Wildcats. In an inning of work, he gave up one run on no hits and struck out three batters. Carson Westbrook came on to pitch the remaining two innings of the run-ruled abbreviated game. In those two innings, Westbrook gave up no runs on one hit and posted five strikeouts.