Eight run fourth inning propels Schley County to come-from-behind victory over CHATTCO Published 1:30 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

From Staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County baseball team trailed Chattahoochee County (CHATTCO) 4-1 after three innings of play, but the Wildcats exploded with eight runs on six hits in the bottom of the fourth and it would eventually lead to a 14-4 victory for SCHS on Tuesday, April 5, at Wildcat Park.

In the bottom of the fourth with one out, Carson Westbrook drew a walk and then stole second base. This was followed by an RBI single from Jay Kanazawa and Jack Clark would later reach on an error, putting runners on first and second with one out. Owen Lamb then drove in a run on an RBI single to make the score 4-3 in favor of CHATTCO, but Trenton Stubs would give the Wildcats the lead for good with a two-run single.

Brody Smith then followed up with another RBI single to give SCHS a 6-4 lead and Rylan Conner would later increase the Wildcats’ lead to 7-4 on a sacrifice fly.

SCHS wrapped up its eight run barrage in the fourth when Westbrook drove in two more runs on a single to right field. At this point, SCHS led CHATTCO 9-4.

The Wildcats would later score two more runs in the bottom of the fifth and three more in the sixth on a three-run home run by Jack Clark. That home run by Clark officially ended the game due to GHSA run rules.

Ashton Raybon led the Wildcats’ offense by going 2 for 3 at the plate with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, while Clark went 2 for 5 with the game-ending three-run homer. Carson Westbrook also had a good day at the plate, as he went 2 for 2 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Owen Lamb got the start on the mound for the Wildcats. In five innings of work, Lamb gave up four runs on three hits, walked three and struck out 10. Brody Smith came on in relief of Lamb. In one inning of work, Smith gave up no runs, hits or walks and struck out two.

The Wildcats have now won three straight and are 14-5 overall on the season and are undefeated at 9-0 in the region standings.

SCHS will now turn its attention to Crisp County, whom they will face in Cordele on Thursday, April 6, at 5:30 p.m.