Ledger is “King of the Hill” in Raiders’ win over Deerfield-Windsor Published 11:37 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

AMERICUS – Southland Academy (SAR) senior pitcher Chase Ledger was on his game once again while on the hill. The senior right-hander tossed a four hit shutout and posted 10 strikeouts to lead the Raiders to a 3-0 victory over the Knights on Tuesday, April 4, at Southland Academy.

“Sometimes Chase takes a little bit to get loose, but I think that was maybe the case today,” SAR Head Coach John Brady said. “After the third inning, he was really, really good, really good.”

Brady also praised Luke Exley for putting the ball in play in the bottom of the fourth inning to give the Raiders a 3-0 lead at the time.

“Three runs is a lot better than two,” Brady said. “One runner on base and then a home run, it’s tied. Four is better than three, but I’ll take three with that big knock, but yeah: Chase was good. The defense was good. We played a good baseball game. Everyone’s big, so it was a good game,” Brady continued.

The Raiders scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning when Usher singled with one out, Exley reached on an error and Will Godwin drew a walk to load the bases. Then Camden Rogers drew a bases-loaded walk and the Raiders had a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third inning, SAR scored again, as Exley led off by getting hit by a pitch and Godwin drew another walk. After Rogers struck out for the first out of the inning, Scout Luvin executed a bunt single to load the bases. Then Luke Tarrer drove in a run on a fielder’s choice to give SAR a 2-0 lead.

In the fourth inning, the Raiders got that third insurance run they needed when Perry Usher Doubled to left field with two outs and Exley reached on an error that allowed Usher to score. For the Raiders, three runs would be all they needed for the victory.

In the top of the sixth, Ledger and the Raiders ran into some trouble, as he walked Grayson Spears with one out. After Lane Sceals flew out to Luvin in Centerfield for the second out, Tillman Dew singled and the Knights had runners at first and second with two outs. Then Brantley Michlig reached on an error and DWS had the bases loaded with two outs with the go-ahead run at the plate in the form of Grier Morey.

However, Ledger was able to pitch his way out of the jam by striking out Morey to end the threat. That was the last significant threat the Knights posed against SAR, as Ledger would retire all three batters he faced in the top of the seventh to end the game.

Usher went 2 for 3 with a double to lead the Raiders’ offense and Scout Luvin went 1 for 3 with a single in the winning cause.

Ledger went the entire way for the Raiders, as he pitched seven scoreless innings with four hits, two walks and 10 strikeouts.

As for the Knights, Tillman Dew led their offense by going 2 for 3 at the plate and DWS starting pitcher Landon Misamore, while he did not pitch badly, gave up three runs on three hits with four walks and eight strikeouts.

The Raiders are now 8-5 overall and they are now in second place in the GIAA Region 3-AAA standings at 3-2.

SAR will face these same DWS Knights in Albany on Thursday, April 6, at 5:30 p.m.