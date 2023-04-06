Area Beat Report April 4 and 5, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Brown, Jakyrah Nicole (In Jail), 21, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Disorderly Conduct
- Jupiter, Larry (In Jail), 34, Giving inmates liquor, drugs, weapons without consent of warden/Illegal Possession of controlled substance
- Robinson, Alvin Cornelius (In Jail), 34, Battery – Family Violence
- Ross, Bryson James (In Jail), 17, Illegal possession of controlled substance/Seat Belt Violation/Driver Use Due Care/Possession and use of drug-related objects/Possess with intent to sell or distribute drugs/Providing a minor drug related object/DUI-Alcohol under 21/Possession of pistol or revolver by a minor
- Wright, Reginald Pernell (Rebook), 56, crossing state or county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent/Reckless Conduct/Possession and use of drug-related objects/Cruelty to Children-depriving necessary sustenance in first degree/Receipt, possession or transfer of firearm to convicted felon or felony first offender
- Pitts, Jyquavious Malik (In Jail), 21, Criminal Intent to commit a felony/Party to a crime/Probation violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
4/4
- 547 Oak Ave. at 2:19 p.m., Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- GA Hwy 27 E and Sylvan Place at 3 p.m., Traffic Stop
- US Hwy 280 E. and GA Hwy 27 at 3:12 p.m., Traffic Stop
- Sumter County LEC at 3:42 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- US Hwy 19 N at MM 14 at 3:46 p.m., Traffic Stop
- US Hwy 280 E. and Arlington Dr. at 6:28 p.m., Information for Officer
- US Hwy 280 W. at MM 08 at 8:29 p.m., Traffic Stop
- 461 US Hwy 280 W. at 10:56 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 192 Mockingbird Dr. at 4:56 a.m., Welfare Check
4/5
- SGTC Parkway at Basket Factory Rd. at 7:43 a.m., Citation for speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 22 at 8:22 a.m., Citation for speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 23 at 8:58 a.m., Citation for speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 23 at 9:05 a.m., Citation for speeding
- US Hwy 19 N at Mile Marker 16 at 9:11 a.m., Citation for speeding
- Sumter County Courthouse at 10:06 a.m., Lost or stolen tag
- 637 Thomas Mill Rd. at 12:30 p.m., Identity Theft
- US Hwy 280 E. and Mask Rd. at 2:27 p.m., Citation for speeding
- US Hwy 280 E. and Arlington Dr. at 2:32 p.m., Traffic Stop/Citation for speeding
- 1687 Hwy 27 E. at 3:52 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 500 W. Lamar St. at 4:04 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- Lamar St. at GA Hwy 27 E. at 6:25 p.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to obey traffic signal or light
- 854 Old Dawson Rd. at 7:23 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 148 Cantey Dr. at 8:20 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Sam Rogers Rd. and Arch Helms Rd. at 8:39 p.m., Livestock in Road
- 2494 GA Hwy 195 N at 11:16 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 154 Pas Rd. at 12:07 a.m., Civil Matter