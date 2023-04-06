SGTC hosts annual hiring event Published 8:36 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College hosted its annual hiring event with nearly 50 different businesses and industries attending and hoping to fill vacant positions recently in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the Americus campus. The event was open to the public.

“The annual Career Fair is an ideal place to learn about job openings and network with employers,” said Cynthia Carter, South Georgia Technical College Director of Career Services. “Even if people were unsure of what type of employment they were seeking, this event was a critical tool for job search effectiveness. Job seekers were highly encouraged to take advantage of this event and bring a resume.”

The different employers from throughout southwest Georgia were on hand to talk with over 150 individuals actively seeking more information about career opportunities. South Georgia Technical College students and potential May graduates were encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity.

The businesses and industries who participated in the event and had job openings included: Telamon Corporation, the National Park Service, Armstrong World Industries, TCI Power Coatings, Middle Flint Health and Wellness, Dooly County Commissioners, The Staffing People, Sumter EMC, Crisp Regional Health Services, Georgia Army National Guard, Olam, Georgia Forestry Commission, Graceful Hands Home Care, LLC, United States Sugar Corporation, Dooly State Prison, Innovative Senior Solutions, Department of Juvenile Justice – Terrell TYDC, Berryman Equipment Company, Americus Police Department, Woodgrain, Inc., TLC & Associates, Tamarack Foods, All ways Caring, Granite quarry, United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, Blue Bird, The Veranda Medical Group, WR-ALC Talent Acquisition Team, Southern Wholesale Glass, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Autry State Prison, Calhoun State Prison, Georgia State Patrol, Kendrick Paint & Body, Help at Home, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, Lockheed Martin, Eckerd Connects/Paxen, Cordele Refurbishment & Manufacturing, Overland Contracting, Inc., Phoebe Health System, Waffle House, Walgreens, Americus Fire and Emergency Services, Bayard -McLane Company, Snider.com, and South Georgia Technical College.