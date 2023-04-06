SGTC to host Spring Take-Off Open House April 14 Published 8:22 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College will be hosting its Spring Take-off Open House in both Americus and on the Crisp County Center on Friday April 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event on the Americus campus will be held in the James S. Peters Gymnasium and on the Crisp County campus it will be held in the LaPorte Auditorium.

Everyone is invited to attend this free event and meet instructors, staff and students to learn more about the over 200 programs of study available at South Georgia Tech. Campus tours will be available. Free lunch and SGTC giveaways will also be provided. Information about financial aid, student clubs and organizations and on-campus housing will be available.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for individuals to see the campus and learn more about the programs offered in our community,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. “We have had a great response from area high schools and the local community and I hope everyone will make plans to stop by. Individuals who have been thinking about changing careers or learning new skills can determine how South Georgia Tech can help them achieve their goals.”

The purpose of the Spring Take-Off is to highlight each of South Georgia Technical College’s program areas, and inform prospective students of educational, financial aid opportunities, career placement, clubs and organizations, and the other services SGTC offers. All South Georgia Technical College faculty and staff will be on hand to help with the event and answer questions.

Instructors from each program area are creating booths with information about their programs and will be on hand to talk one-on-one with prospective students and their families about SGTC’s programs of study. Tours of the campus will also be given upon request. SGTC will display its Motorsports race car, commercial truck driving big rigs, Caterpillar equipment, and Law Enforcement Academy vehicles in front of the gymnasium.

Hot dogs, chips and sodas will be provided to those who participate. Vouchers for free applications will be awarded and there are opportunities to win door prizes as well as SGTC Foundation Scholarships.

A committee consisting of individuals from each of the major departments at South Georgia Technical College helped planned the event.

Individuals interested in enrolling at South Georgia Tech for Summer Semester are urged to sign up soon. Registration and orientation for Summer Semester will be held on April 18 and May 23. Summer semester begins May 24 and continues through July 27. For more information or to apply, call 229.931.2760 in Americus or 229.271.4051 in Cordele or visit the website at www.southgatech.edu and click on Apply Now.