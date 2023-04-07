Retraction on story entitled: “Rusty Warner of Sumter County Development Authority expresses his economic vision for the county at the BOC’s work session” Published 2:10 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

AMERICUS – In this story, it was reported that Rusty Warner of the Sumter County Development Authority told the Sumter County Board of Commissioners (BOC) at its March work session on Tuesday, March 14, that he would like for the BOC to invest $1 million dollars into the local Payroll Development Authority (PDA). That was reported incorrectly. The truth is Warner asked the BOC for an additional mill to go towards the local PDA. By mill, he meant that he would like to see the county invest up to around $650 to $700, not $1 million, as was originally reported in the story.