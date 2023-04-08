Wildcats clinch seventh straight region title with win over Webster County Published 5:31 pm Saturday, April 8, 2023

ELLAVILLE – It was quick, emphatic and a bit anti-climactic, but it did the job. The Schley County Wildcats (SCHS) scored 14 runs in the bottom of the second inning to effectively ensure that they would not only leave Wildcat Park with a 16-0 victory over Webster County (WCHS) in just three innings, but that they would leave having clinched their seventh straight region championship.

“It’s hard to win one of these things. It’s really anti-climactic winning the way we did today, SCHS Head Coach Chuck Cheek said. “We’ve got a three-game lead now with two region games left to play.” Cheek went on to say that this year is different than what it was like a few years ago when they beat Brookstone on a walk off single to win the region title. Nevertheless, he is still proud of his team for their performance throughout the year, which earned them this year’s region championship.

“I just told one of my assistant coaches that if you want to put a damper on this, then lose one of the next two region games,” Cheek said. “I’ve heard other coaches say that when you are highly-ranked and highly thought of, a bulls eye is put on you and it will make somebody else’s season if they beat you. You get everybody’s best effort and I wouldn’t want it any other way.” Cheek went on to mention the Schley County Middle School Baseball Team’s success in winning its region championship and how that eventually will feed into the high school program. He also added that while winning a region championship is great, what they really want to do is win in the playoffs.

“You can win as many regions as you want, but there’s nothing like winning playoff games that you can play. That’s our goal every year and this is just one of the smaller goals along the way,” Cheek continued.

The Wildcats amassed seven hits in the contest, but benefited greatly from the numerous errors committed by WCHS.

SCHS (17-5, 10-0 Division 2 Area 6) will host Calvary Christian School from Columbus on Monday, April 10, at 6 p.m. and then will step back into region play on Tuesday, April 11, when they travel to Manchester to compete against the Manchester Blue Devils. First pitch for that game is scheduled for 4 p.m.