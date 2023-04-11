Schley County Wildcats get pounded by Calvary Christian Published 1:32 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

ELLAVILLE – After clinching their seventh straight region championship with a 16-0 thrashing of Webster County, the Schley County Wildcats (SCHS) stepped out of region play on Monday to compete against a strong Calvary Christian School baseball team from Columbus. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, however, the Knights took a 5-0 lead in the early innings and controlled the game from then on out, as they gave the Wildcats a taste of their own medicine by handing SCHS a 12-0 defeat on Monday, April 10, at Wildcat Park.

After the game, a disappointed SCHS Head Coach Chuck Cheek stated that his club simply was not ready to compete and did not show up against a quality opponent.

“We didn’t compete tonight. We’ve got to do a better job,” Cheek said. “We didn’t show up and when you play a team as good as they are and you don’t show up to play, bad things are going to happen.”

The Wildcats were held to just one hit for the entire game, as CCS pitcher Brock Tumlin pitched five scoreless innings, giving up only one hit, walking one and striking out six.

The Knights scored a total of 12-0 runs on 10 hits and took advantage of three SCHS errors in the contest. Bailey Thorne led the CCS offense by going 3 for 3 at the plate with a double, five RBIs and two runs scored.

The only Wildcat to earn a hit off of Tumlin was third baseman Jack Clark, who went 1 for 1 with a single and a walk.

SCHS starting pitcher Owen Lamb had a rough outing against the Knights. Lamb gave up five runs on five hits, walked one batter and struck out three in two innings of work.

Ashton Raybon came on in relief of Lamb bu did not fare much batter. Raybon gave up five runs on two hits, walked two and struck out one batter in one inning of work.

Jack Clark was the third pitcher used by the Wildcats. In a little over an inning of work, Clark gave up two runs on three hits, walked three batters and struck out one.

The final pitcher used by SCHS was Jake Little, who did not give up any runs or hits and had one strikeout.

The Wildcats (16-6, 10-0 Class A D2 Area 6) will try to rebound from this setback when they travel up to Manchester on Tuesday, April 11, to take on the Manchester Blue Devils. In the prior meeting between the two teams in Ellaville on Friday, March 17, the Wildcats won 7-0. First pitch for Tuesday’s game is scheduled for 4 p.m.