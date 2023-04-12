Area Beat Report April 11, 2023
Published 3:19 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Breedlove, Deondrea Lamarquis Kentrell (In Jail), 19, Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Carter, Albert R. (In Jail), 35, Probation Violation
- Harris, Labresha Symone Jenea (Bonded Out), 31, Duty in accidents involving personal injury or death person/Aggravated Assault
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
4/11
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 24 at 2:34 a.m., Traffic Stop
- Bumphead Rd. at Sunset Park at 10:46 a.m., Traffic Stop/warning for driving on wrong side of the road
- Hwy 280 E. about Pryor Rd. at 11:14 a.m., Traffic Stop
- Hwy 118 and Sneed Dr. at 4:43 p.m., Assist Motorist
- GA Hwy 19 at GA Hwy 280 at Gas N Go at 4:57 p.m., Domesitc Disturbance
- 474 GA Hwy 27 E. at 7:11 p.m., Assist another agency
- 100 block of McLittle Bridge Rd. at 10:15 p.m., Traffic Stop/vehicle driving erratically in area of Lee St.
- 575 Henry Heart Rd. at 1:56 a.m., Unruley Juvenile
4/12
- 501 Arch Helms Rd. at 4:42 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1638 GA Hwy 27 E. at 6:31 a.m., Accident With Injuries