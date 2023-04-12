Raiders increase winning streak to five with win at Terrell Academy Published 5:09 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

From Staff Reports

DAWSON, GA – The Southland Academy Raiders (SAR) increased their winning streak to five games on Tuesday, April 11 when they traveled over to Dawson, GA and defeated the Eagles of Terrell Academy 6-2.

The win puts the Raiders’ overall record at 10-5 and they are 5-2 in the GIAA Region 3-AAA standings.

SAR jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI single from Will Godwin and another RBI single from Perry Usher. Then in the top of the third, the Raiders added two more runs on doubles from Henry Johnson and Luke Exley and they were able to take advantage of an error, a hit batsman and an RBI walk from Scout Luvin.

The Eagles got to within three runs on a solo home run by David Kile, but the Raiders would later respond with two more insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning when Usher scored on an error and Luvin drove in Allen Styck on an RBI single.

The Eagles tried to make a comeback in the bottom of the seventh inning and scored a run, but Perry Usher, who was pitching in relief of starter Chase Ledger, Retired the final batter he faced to preserve the win for SAR.

As for Ledger, he had another strong outing on the mound for the Raiders. The senior gave up two runs on three hits, walked two and struck out 10 Eagles in a little over six innings of work.

Usher led the SAR offense by going 3 for 4 at the plate with an RBI and Johnson went 2 for 3 with a double and scored two runs.

The Raiders will host these same Terrell Academy Eagles on Friday, April 14, at 4 p.m.