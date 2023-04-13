Evan Wood receives SGTC Foundation Chattahoochee Flint RESA Electrical Lineworker Scholarship Published 2:40 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Evan Wood of Fort Valley, GA, was awarded the South Georgia Technical College Foundation Chattahoochee Flint REA Electrical Lineworker Scholarship recently. SGTC Foundation Executive Director Su Ann Bird made the presentation along with other South Georgia Technical College officials.

Chattahoochee-Flint RESA presented the South Georgia Technical College Foundation with a donation to help fund student scholarships for its Electrical Lineworker program. Over 600 students have graduated from this eight-week program that has a 99% job placement rating. The median annual wage for electricians, line installers and repairers is between $50,000 and $60,000 per year with the potential to reach six figures.

Wood was awarded the scholarship based on his work ethics, academics, and overall class performance. He thanked South Georgia Technical College, the SGTC Foundation and Chattahoochee Flint RESA for this opportunity.

“My family has made sacrifices to allow me to focus on my education,” said Wood. “They have given me the opportunity to be successful. Because of my training in the Electrical Lineworker program at South Georgia Technical College, I can now move forward in my next step towards becoming a lineman. This will allow me to give back to my family and provide for my own in the future.”

Wood was extremely grateful to Chattahoochee-Flint RESA and the South Georgia Technical College Foundation for the opportunity to compete for the Electrical Lineworker scholarship. “This is greatly appreciated,” said Wood. “I have really enjoyed my time at South Georgia Tech and think I have a great foundation for a very promising career.”

South Georgia Technical College partnered with power companies, electric cooperatives and others to initiate the Electrical Lineworker Program. There was a need by these companies to replace or replenish retiring workers. Students in the Electrical Lineworker Apprentice program undergo training in the classroom, on an actual skills field with electrical poles and platforms, and then participate in observation-based on-the-job training.

In the classroom, students learn about the AC/DC electrical theory, field training, occupational safety, teamwork, line construction theory, line clearance, rigging, transformers, basic telecommunications, and utility metering. Approximately two-thirds of the program is devoted to strenuous hands-on skills allowing students to develop a high degree of proficiency in the electrical lineworking equipment and procedures.

For more information about the Electrical Lineworker program at South Georgia Technical College or to apply for the next class, contact Tami Blount at 229-931-2040 or tblount@southgatech.edu.