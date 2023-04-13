Haley Lamberth of Ellaville awarded South Georgia Technical College Foundation Lou Crouch Law Enforcement Scholarship Published 2:14 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Haley Lamberth of Ellaville was presented with the Lou Crouch Law Enforcement Scholarship by the South Georgia Technical College Foundation at the completion of the South Georgia Technical College Law Enforcement Academy Class 23 – 01 graduation ceremony recently. Lamberth earned her Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certification from the South Georgia Technical College Law Enforcement Academy.

“I am so thankful for the opportunity to receive this scholarship,” said Lamberth. “I graduated in December of 2022 with my associate’s degree in Criminal Justice. After graduation from the SGTC Law Enforcement Academy, I will be working as a full-time police officer for the Butler Police Department.”

Lamberth thanked Lou Crouch for the scholarship opportunity. “This scholarship will help me to continue my education. I have been accepted into the University of West Georgia and will begin pursuing my Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice this summer,” said Lamberth. “I hope one day to be a probation or parole officer. This scholarship will help me achieve my dreams.

Lou Crouch of Bryon endowed his first scholarship at South Georgia Technical College in January 2013 to assist students who enrolled in the South Georgia Technical College Law Enforcement Academy and with Smith, Crouch has provided scholarships for 36 students so far.

South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford congratulated Lamberth on receiving the Lou Crouch scholarship and wished her the best as she starts his career as a POST certified officer. “I am very proud of you and I am thankful to Lou Crouch and the other individuals who have supported the SGTC Law Enforcement Academy through individual scholarships,” said President Watford.

SGTC Foundation Executive Director and Vice President for Institutional Advancement Su Ann Bird thanked Lou Crouch for his part in helping students like Lamberth and others obtain their dreams of entering the law enforcement field. “This scholarship is a tremendous help to the young men and women who are training to become public servants and work as law enforcement officers here in Georgia. This scholarship is not only helping our students but it is making communities safer. We appreciate Lou Crouch’s involvement and the financial support of this program and our students,” said Bird.

For more information about donating or establishing an endowed scholarship at South Georgia Technical College contact Su Ann Bird, SGTC Foundation Executive Director at 229.931.2110 or sbird@southgatech.edu. Contributions may also be mailed to the SGTC Foundation, P.O. Box 6102, Americus, GA.

South Georgia Tech is one of five technical colleges in Georgia that are allowed to provide training for new law enforcement officers to receive their basic law enforcement training and obtain college credit at the same time. The cadets undergo 11 weeks of intense training mentally and physically.

The LEA graduates receive their POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training) certification from South Georgia Technical College as well as a technical certificate of credit that can be utilized toward a diploma or Associate Degree in Criminal Justice.

For more information about the Law Enforcement Academy contact the Law Enforcement Academy office at 229.931.2716 or SGTC Law Enforcement Academy Director Brett Murray at 229.931.2756 or bmurray@southgatech.edu.