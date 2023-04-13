Hurricanes fall to #19 Valdosta State Published 7:04 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

From Staff Reports

VALDOSTA, GA – The Georgia Southwestern State University baseball team lost the season series to 19th-ranked Valdosta State University by losing 11-3 on Tuesday Night, April 11.

The Hurricanes could not get their offense going until Jake Blinstrub hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, which cut the Blazers’ lead to three runs at 5-2.

In the bottom of the inning, VSU scored four more runs to move their lead to seven runs, as they led the Canes 9-2.

In the seventh inning, GSW fought back, scoring a run on a Brice Mortillaro RBI single that scored Garrett Bradley.

However, the Blazers added two more runs over the next three innings and defeated the Hurricanes 11-3.

Two GSW players recorded multiple hits in the game. Jake Blinstrub and Paul Hegeman each went 2-for-4, while the rest of the team managed just three hits for the game.

GSW starting pitcher Brandt Sundean gave up six earned runs in four innings pitched and fell to 0-2 on the season.

GSW (21-14, 14-7 PBC) will look to get back into the win column, as they face Peach Belt Conference front runners USC Aiken (25-13, 7-4 PBC) for a weekend series 6:00 p.m. on Friday evening from Roberto Hernandez Stadium.