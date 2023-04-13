Long season for Panthers continues with loss to Berrien Published 3:31 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – It has been a long and difficult season for the Sumter County High School Baseball Team, but in the Panthers’ 5-3 loss to Berrien at home on Tuesday, April 11, SCHS played much better than they have been.

The Panthers trailed 5-0 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, but they made a bid for a come-from-behind victory by scoring three runs on three hits and they took advantage of two walks and a hit batsman. The big hit in the inning came from Justin Jones, who drove in a run on an RBI double. Koby Robinson managed to steal home plate and just like that, the Panthers were back in the game, trailing 5-3 with a chance to tie or take the lead.

However, with the bases loaded and two outs, Devon Dowdell struck out looking and the Panthers’ flirtation with ending their long losing streak was dashed, as they fell to BHS 5-3.

Jones went 2 for 4 at the plate with one RBI to lead the Panthers’ offense.

Koby Robinson went six innings on the mound and gave up five runs on three hits with three walks and four strikeouts in the loss.

The Panthers (3-15-1) will try once again to earn their fourth win of the season when they travel down to Nashville, GA on Friday, April 14, to face these same Berrien Rebels in a doubleheader. Game 1 is scheduled to start at 4 p.m., followed by Game 2 at 6 p.m.