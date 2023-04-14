Area Beat Report April 13, 2023
Published 2:13 pm Friday, April 14, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Baisden, Chavion Jermaine (In Jail), 30, Probation Violation/Simple Battery – Family Violence/Battery against a female who is pregnant/Criminal Trespass/Assault on an unborn child/Reckless Conduct/Cruelty to Children in the 3rd degree or subsequent offense
- Goff, Edna Yvonne (In Jail), 47, Probation Violation
*Sims, Kristina (In Jail), 25, Possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance/Possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a felony/Improper passing in no passing zone
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media incident reports
4/13
- 1681 US Hwy 19 S at Zion Hope Baptist Church at 2:06 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 63 Valley Dr. at Furlow Charter School at 2:06 p.m., Information for officer
- 402 Old Plains Hwy at 2:42 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 999 Old Andersonville Rd. at 2:46 p.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 27 E. at MM 27 at 3:47 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- 359 US Hwy 280 E. at 4:07 p.m., Civil Matter
- GA Hwy 49 N about GA Hwy 195 at 6:45 p.m., Roadway Blocked
- 229 E. Shore Dr. at 4:50 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- GA Hwy 19 N at 5:17 a.m., Assist Another Agency
4/14
- District Line Rd. at US Hwy 280 at 7:25 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- Hwy 30 Pass Hwy 45 at 4:35 a.m., Livestock in Road