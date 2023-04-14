Area Beat Report April 13, 2023 Published 2:13 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

Baisden, Chavion Jermaine (In Jail), 30, Probation Violation/Simple Battery – Family Violence/Battery against a female who is pregnant/Criminal Trespass/Assault on an unborn child/Reckless Conduct/Cruelty to Children in the 3 rd degree or subsequent offense

degree or subsequent offense Goff, Edna Yvonne (In Jail), 47, Probation Violation

*Sims, Kristina (In Jail), 25, Possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance/Possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a felony/Improper passing in no passing zone

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media incident reports

4/13

1681 US Hwy 19 S at Zion Hope Baptist Church at 2:06 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor

63 Valley Dr. at Furlow Charter School at 2:06 p.m., Information for officer

402 Old Plains Hwy at 2:42 p.m., 911 Hangup

999 Old Andersonville Rd. at 2:46 p.m., Alarm Activation

GA Hwy 27 E. at MM 27 at 3:47 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding

359 US Hwy 280 E. at 4:07 p.m., Civil Matter

GA Hwy 49 N about GA Hwy 195 at 6:45 p.m., Roadway Blocked

229 E. Shore Dr. at 4:50 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle

GA Hwy 19 N at 5:17 a.m., Assist Another Agency

4/14